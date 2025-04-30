EZVIZ upgrades its outdoor cameras with all day recording – but you might not get it
EZVIZ adds AOV technology to its battery outdoor cameras
QUICK SUMMARY
EZVIZ has upgraded its outdoor security cameras with Always-On Video technology.
Its new all-day recording technology offers 24/7 coverage without constantly needing to recharge – but it’s only available on select devices.
EZVIZ has just added all-day recording to its battery-powered outdoor security camera line-up. Introducing its Always-On Video (AOV) technology, EZVIZ has upgraded its cameras with 24/7 recording and rechargeable batteries, so users can view what’s happening around their property at all times – but not all of its cameras will get this feature.
EZVIZ’s collection of best security cameras are now becoming even smarter, thanks to this new AOV technology. As EZVIZ’s product director, Byron Fang states, the brand recognised that many customers “remain hesitant about adopting battery-powered security systems, concerned about maintenance challenges and the incapability to provide 24/7 recordings, potentially missing critical events.”
With this in mind, EZVIZ has added all-day recording to three of its outdoor cameras: the CB90 Kit, the CB3 AOV and the CB8 Lite. These cameras are the first to use EZVIZ’s AOV technology, and they provide 24/7 images without draining the battery.
The EZVIZ camera have had AOV technology embedded into the chips, so in AOV mode, the cameras turn themselves on at certain times, as selected by the user. This allows the cameras to record and create time-lapse videos. Users can also skip through the footage to see specific details and without having to look through large video files.
In AOV mode, the EZVIZ cameras can still use AI-powered detection to recognise people, pets and vehicles. What’s even better is that the AOV technology extends the cameras’ detection range of up to 25 metres away, and when a person is detected, the recording switches to standard or real-time speeds so you can see every moment.
Recording 24/7 sounds like a big drain on the cameras’ battery, but EZVIZ has found a way around it with its time-lapse videos and rechargeable batteries. The CB90 Kit and CB8 Lite both come with solar panels for constant charging, and the batteries can operate up to 120 days without being interrupted.
There’s no news yet about availability and whether AOV will be added to more of EZVIZ cameras, so if you want to try this technology, you’ll have to buy the select three devices that it currently comes with.
