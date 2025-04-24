Roku takes on Blink with new battery powered security camera line-up

QUICK SUMMARY

Roku has announced two new battery powered security cameras, but pricing and availability is still being kept quiet.

The new Roku cameras have an impressive battery life and send video footage directly to your TV or phone.

Watch out Blink – Roku has just announced two new battery powered cameras to complete its smart security line-up. The new cameras claim to have an impressively long battery life and can even stream your camera footage directly to your TV or phone – although when they’re coming and how much they’ll cost is still under wraps.

You probably best associate Roku by its streaming devices and smart TVs, but the brand has also dabbled in smart home products, including cameras and home monitoring systems.

However, Roku cameras are quite hard to buy now and are only found on sites like eBay, so these new launches have got us excited that Roku’s smart home collection is making a comeback.

The new wireless security cameras from Roku have little information surrounding them but what we’ve heard so far is that they’re ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, and have a surprisingly good battery life, considering they’re powered by batteries.

The first camera, the Roku Battery Camera, claims to offer up to six months of battery on a single charge, while the Roku Battery Camera Plus can work for up to two years on one charge. Both cameras also come with a solar panel accessory for an extended battery life.

Similar to Blink, Roku’s new cameras are simple to install and operate. They have 1080p camera quality, colour night vision and motion detection, and they’re compatible with the Roku Smart Home app or Web View, so you can customise your settings and check in on your cameras from your phone or TV.

If you have a Roku TV or its streaming devices, like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you can use the Roku cameras app on your TV to quickly check who’s on your property. Users can have it as a dual view, so you can check your cameras while still watching TV, or you can see a quick carousel of your camera’s feed.

Pricing and availability of the new Roku security cameras have yet to be announced.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

