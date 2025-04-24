Roku takes on Blink with new battery powered security camera line-up
Roku’s new security cameras have a seriously impressive battery life
QUICK SUMMARY
Roku has announced two new battery powered security cameras, but pricing and availability is still being kept quiet.
The new Roku cameras have an impressive battery life and send video footage directly to your TV or phone.
Watch out Blink – Roku has just announced two new battery powered cameras to complete its smart security line-up. The new cameras claim to have an impressively long battery life and can even stream your camera footage directly to your TV or phone – although when they’re coming and how much they’ll cost is still under wraps.
You probably best associate Roku by its streaming devices and smart TVs, but the brand has also dabbled in smart home products, including cameras and home monitoring systems.
However, Roku cameras are quite hard to buy now and are only found on sites like eBay, so these new launches have got us excited that Roku’s smart home collection is making a comeback.
The new wireless security cameras from Roku have little information surrounding them but what we’ve heard so far is that they’re ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, and have a surprisingly good battery life, considering they’re powered by batteries.
The first camera, the Roku Battery Camera, claims to offer up to six months of battery on a single charge, while the Roku Battery Camera Plus can work for up to two years on one charge. Both cameras also come with a solar panel accessory for an extended battery life.
Similar to Blink, Roku’s new cameras are simple to install and operate. They have 1080p camera quality, colour night vision and motion detection, and they’re compatible with the Roku Smart Home app or Web View, so you can customise your settings and check in on your cameras from your phone or TV.
If you have a Roku TV or its streaming devices, like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you can use the Roku cameras app on your TV to quickly check who’s on your property. Users can have it as a dual view, so you can check your cameras while still watching TV, or you can see a quick carousel of your camera’s feed.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Pricing and availability of the new Roku security cameras have yet to be announced.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Xiaomi’s next indoor smart security camera could be its most affordable yet
It's less than $40...
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before
Reolink debuts new Argus cameras with better views and a new Home Hub
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Wyze security cameras now use AI to describe what they see
Wyze follows in Ring and Arlo’s footsteps with new AI-powered subscription
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
I’m a smart home expert – these are the best smart home releases from 2024
11 smart home releases from 2024 actually worth buying, including Amazon Echo and Google Nest
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Your old Nest Cams have finally been added to the Google Home app
Nest Cam IQ users can finally add their cameras to the Google Home app
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
eufyCam S3 Pro review: a smarter dual camera solution
This home security camera bundle works a treat although it comes with a high price tag that is thankfully justified
By Rob Clymo