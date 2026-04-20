Ecobee is changing its subscriptions, and you could be losing a handy feature

QUICK SUMMARY Ecobee is changing its subscription tier system for its video doorbell and security camera users. Its Core, Plus and Advanced subscription prices remain the same, but professional monitoring is now an optional add-on.

If you’ve got an Ecobee video doorbell or camera, your subscription is now changing. While prices remain the same, Ecobee’s smart security plans are now simpler to understand so users can choose what protection works best for them – although you could be losing a handy feature.

Ecobee has three Smart Security subscription plans – Core, Plus and Advanced. The Core plan is free and comes with motion and person detection for all security services. This plan doesn’t support paid features or add-ons.

Plus comes with more enhanced features, recordings and energy savings for one camera. It costs $5 a month or $50 a year. The Advanced plan offers full-home coverage for an unlimited number of Ecobee cameras . It’s priced at £10 a month or $100 a year.

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The major change with Ecobee’s subscription plans is professional monitoring. Not only is it now available in Canada for the first time, but it’s also an optional add-on, meaning if you want it, you’ll have to pay for it.

Previously, professional monitoring was available on Ecobee’s Advanced plan as a permanent feature. Now, there are two add-on options for professional monitoring – smoke alarm protection and total protection. The former offers 24/7 emergency responses for smoke alarms while the latter offers this and 24/7 break-in responses.

Due to these subscription changes, professional monitoring is now priced at an extra $5 a month or $50 a year for smoke alarm protection, and $10 a month or $100 a year for total protection. So, if you want the Advanced plan and total protection, your monthly cost will be $20 a month or $200 a year.

Professional monitoring was much more affordable than before, and a feature that already came with an Advanced plan so this will be quite a change for some. The new Ecobee plans are effective immediately, but if you’re an existing customer, you can keep your current plan, pricing and features until 31st December 2026.

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