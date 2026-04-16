Ring’s Familiar Faces feature arrives in the UK to help recognise who’s at your door

QUICK SUMMARY Ring’s Familiar Faces feature has officially launched in the UK, bringing smarter and more personalised notifications to compatible video doorbells and security cameras. The opt-in tool lets users build a directory of up to 50 recognised faces, so alerts can tell you exactly who’s at your door rather than just detecting motion. It's rolling out now to Ring device owners with a Ring Pro and Pro Intelligence plan. Customers will receive a notification in the Ring app once the feature becomes available.

Ring’s Familiar Faces feature has finally arrived in the UK, after first launching in the US late last year. It’s an opt-in feature that allows users to see who’s at their front door using a personal directory of up to 50 people, recognising familiar faces and sending more specific notifications.

It arrives just weeks after Alexa+ launched in the UK too, highlighting how strong Amazon’s smart home ecosystem is becoming across both devices and features. Just like Alexa+ rolling out across a wide range of Amazon devices, Familiar Faces will also be available on most of Ring’s best video doorbells and security cameras, including 2K, 4K and select HD models.

Familiar Faces will begin rolling out from today to Ring device owners with a Ring Pro (£15.99/month) and Pro Intelligence plan. Customers will receive a notification in the Ring app once the feature becomes available.

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(Image credit: Ring)

When you turn the feature on, your compatible devices will start detecting faces when people approach your camera. You can then label people you recognise directly in the Ring app, building a personal directory of up to 50 familiar faces. According to Ring, this is the "sweet spot" that should cover most households without becoming overwhelming.

How to activate Familiar Faces

As mentioned, Familiar Faces is an opt-in feature, so you’ll need to enable it in your Ring app settings before you can use it. Once switched on, you can head to your Familiar Faces library to start building your directory.

From there, you can add people easily by labelling them directly from your Event History or within the library itself. Once named, those labels will appear in your timeline and Event History, and both you and any shared users on your account will see them in notifications.

You can also manage your library at any time – adding up to 50 profiles, editing names, merging duplicates or deleting entries if needed. Unnamed faces are automatically removed after 30 days, helping keep things organised without you needing to do much.

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(Image credit: Ring)

We’ll be reviewing the feature on the site in due course, so stay tuned for our thoughts once we’ve spent more time with it.