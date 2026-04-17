EZVIZ’s new indoor security camera has full coverage and AI detection – and it’s under £70!

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the new C6N G1 4K security camera, an affordable, advanced indoor camera. The EZVIZ C6N G1 4K has full, comprehensive coverage, smart AI features and no subscription fees – and it’s under £70.

EZVIZ is back again with another security camera launch, and this time, it’s for the inside of your home. The new EZVIZ C6N G1 4K is an indoor camera that offers advanced security features, like AI detection, full coverage and impressive storage – and it’s under £70.

Despite its small, compact size, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K has lots of smarts under its hood. Measuring just 88 x 88.2 x 119mm, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K can sit discreetly around your home, and it can even be mounted to the wall if preferred.

While it may be small, it sure is mighty as the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K has impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution to capture all images in crystal clear detail. As a pan tilt camera, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K has a wide field of view with 350° pan and 85° tilt angles which covers whole rooms while also eliminating blind spots.

Article continues below

My favourite feature of the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K is its auto-zoom and patrol modes. When it detects movement, the camera automatically zooms into the action and follows it so you don’t miss anything. It works well throughout the day and night, and now has colour night vision up to 10 metres. The EZVIZ C6N G1 4K also comes with built-in lighting that illuminates dark and low-light conditions.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

AI detection is becoming increasingly popular with security cameras, and the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K is no exception. It uses AI to detect the shapes of both humans and pets, and it even comes with loud noise detection so it’ll alert you to things like glass breaking and dogs barking to help you answer quickly to potential threats, while also reducing false alarms.

Other notable features of the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K is two-way talk. This is handy for an indoor camera, especially if you’re using it to check in on your pets while you’re away from home. It also has an integrated call button so your family can press the camera and it’ll ‘call’ you through the camera and app.

This capability is possible with its dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and the EZVIZ app. The camera and app is subscription free , unless you want cloud storage. If not, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K offers local microSD card storage with up to 512GB of recordings.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors