HBO's gigantic new show looks like it could be one of its most surprising in years

When HBO announces a new show, you sit up and pay attention, and that rule frankly applies regardless of genre. As it happens, when Larry David announces a new comedy project, a very similar logic should be applied, which makes for quite a double whammy when it comes to Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

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David famously ended his long-running show Curb Your Enthusiasm a couple of years back, but the industry rumour always seemed to be that he'd be back before too long – as had happened before a few times. Now that's come true, but his new show does look pretty different, as confirmed by its first trailer.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

This is more of a sketch comedy approach, as opposed to a painfully awkward scripted series, and it sees David skipping through history examining what it might be like if his famously curmudgeonly characteristics were dropped into some of the most important and consequential moments in the long past of the USA.

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That's a funny concept, and it's made funnier by the fact that the show is from the production company founded by the actual Obamas – in some ways the whole thing might be an implicit middle finger to the current presidential administration. Either way, the trailer makes it clear that we'll get a look at plenty of different time periods through the show's seven episode run.