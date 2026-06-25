The pressure to deliver a good comedy movie if you were involved with a previous classic must be quite something. Ben Stiller knows that better than most – he was the face of some iconic comedies in the 1990s and 2000s, but now is generally associated with more serious fare like Severance. His new movie for Apple TV, though, suggests that he's going back to the old ways, at least temporarily.

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The Dink stars Jake Johnson of New Girl fame (or, at least, that's where I know and love him from), in a sports-themed comedy movie that not only calls Dodgeball to mind, but in fact deliberately invokes that genre classic in its trailer. The film will hit Apple TV on 24 July, making it a potential summer crowd-pleaser.

The Dink — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

To be honest, the trailer actually makes the movie look like the sort of thing that Netflix normally pumps out – low-quality fare that nonetheless will do big numbers because people undeniably do love an easy watch on a summer evening. That might be me doing it a disservice, though, and Stiller has clearly shown that he can create a properly interesting project.

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He's producing the movie this time, but he also cameos in the trailer. He's a doctor who tells Johnson's character Dusty, a past-his-prime tennis semi-pro, that the best way to rehabilitate an injured wrist is to swap to pickleball. Dusty just so happens to despise the sport as a bastardised version of tennis for the old and weak, but perhaps being forced to play it could change his mind?