As we roll into July there's a new Netflix movie that's topped the streaming service's chart – and it's arguably the biggest John Cena comedy under the streamer's belt yet.

Little Brother debuted 26 June on Netflix, which is also the distribution company – so you won't find this flick anywhere else for the time being.

Cena's career has gone stratospheric in recent years, with Amazon having picked him up for 2024's Jackpot! and Ricky Stanicky. But now Netflix is here to bring the former WWE star's talents to its platform.

Little Brother trailer:

Little Brother | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Little Brother about?

Cena stars as Rudd Landy, a real estate agent who is greatly successful. His world looks to be turned upside down when there's news of his "brother" having an accident.

But it's not turned upside down in a tugging-at-the-heartstrings kind of way, as Little Brother reveals Marcus Pinchel (played by Eric André), who once took part in a schooltime 'Big Brother-Little Brother' programme. But there's no blood relation.

As the trailer above reveals, things quickly descend into total chaos, as Pinchel turns out to be far more than Landy had bargained for. Even if his wife, Deirdre (Michelle Monaghan), doesn't seem to think so.

How highly rated is Little Brother?

Cena might well be a big star demanding a big budget from a big streaming service such as Netflix, but that hasn't helped it to land a big score by any means.

Indeed, Little Brother has a meagre 46% on Rotten Tomatoes – and that's only dropped lower day by day since the movie first became available to stream.

But it's all down to what you expect – and viewers are divided. While some are "Shocked that John Cena actually took this role", others found it "hilarious", quipping that people need to "lighten up".

Don't expect any real head-scratching depth, therefore, just some zany comedy – and some inevitable barrel scraping – that's not going to sit well with everyone. The R rating is a big clue to that effect.

That's not to say the movie's writers, Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, aren't known for classics. The former has Jim Carrey epics Yes Man and Liar Liar under his belt. But, hey, things were different in the 90s and 2000s, eh?