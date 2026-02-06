Forget Instant Pot – Ninja’s new pressure cooker is speedy, powerful and looks the part

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker to the US market. The new pressure cooker has nine programmes, a SimpliServe Pot for serving, and cooks up to two times faster than a slow cooker.

Watch out Instant Pot – Ninja has just quietly launched its new HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker that could be its speediest model yet. The new pressure cooker has nine programmes to play with and its power wattage claims to cook up to two times faster than a slow cooker – although there’s a slight catch for some customers.

While Ninja may be best known for its line-up of air fryers , it also has a great collection of pressure and slow cookers for meals like stews, curries and soups. In Ninja’s current pressure cooker range, it has many models that have quite big capacities, so its latest offering is a bit more compact for your kitchen and family size.

The Ninja HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker has a 6.5-qt capacity which consists of a large 9.-5-inch internal diameter surface. The pot has plenty of room for browning and searing, and still has space for other ingredients without anything getting too cramped.

Powered by a 1200 watt heating element, Ninja claims that the HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker has up to 20% more cooking power than other pressure and slow cookers. Its HyperHeat technology preheats quickly so it can cook food faster and more efficiently, including rice in just eight minutes.

Aside from rice, the Ninja HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker has nine cooking programmes. These include pressure cooker, slow cooker, sear/saute, sous vide, steam, pasta, rice, yoghurt and keep warm.

Ninja is known for its weird and whacky designs, but the HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker is a rare exception. It looks more like a traditional pressure cooker, and is available in four muted colours – blue macaron, stone purple, dark grey and white.

What I like the most about the HyperHeat 6.5 QT Pressure Cooker is its SimpliServe Pot. This is the main part of the pressure cooker that cooks all the meals, but you can also remove it from the main body of the appliance for easy serving and cleaning.

