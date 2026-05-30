The FIFA World Cup is expected to draw an audience of 5 billion viewers across the globe as the biggest stars in the beautiful game pull on national colours to battle it out.

Will England face Spain in the final? Will it be France or Argentina? The best part of the World Cup isn't the final, it's all those games that make up this huge competition – and the hours of watching glorious football.

It's also a great time to buy a new TV, so you know you're getting the best picture you can. I've been a TV reviewer for more than 15 years – and in 2026, shoppers are spoilt for choice. Large screens are cheaper than ever, OLED TVs are seeing competition from Mini-LED, and there are some cracking deals on some of the best TVs.

For watching football, you want a bright TV, you want a big TV, and the latest tech like Freely in the UK gives you more flexibility too. These are the TVs that I would buy to enjoy the beautiful game at its very best – with different budgets considered.

T3's Top 3

Best value TCL C7K $797.99 at Amazon $799.99 at Best Buy TCL has been challenging incumbent TV brands over the past few years combining a high level of specification with great value for money. The TCL C7K sits just below the company's flagship TV (the C8K), offering a capable Mini-LED screen and great specification elsewhere. You get a lot for your money – and while some tweaks are recommended to get the best results, it offers more than you get from bigger brands at this price. Ultimately, wide support for HDR formats, plenty of brightness and great colours make this TV sing for sports. Best for quality Samsung S95F $1,198 at Walmart $2,197.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S95F was our top TV of 2025 and continues to be a solid choice. While Samsung's 2026 TVs are now available, the reduced price of the S95F adds to its appeal. This QD-OLED panel packs in really high brightness, real vibrancy, and it tops it off with a matte screen. This kills reflections in their tracks, making it a great choice for brighter rooms. There's premium design, pretty good sound, and there are four HDMI 2.1 ports so it's great for gamers – even if there's no Dolby Atmos support. It's every inch a premium TV experience. Best for immersion Philips OLED 760 Check Best Buy Check Amazon Philips offers something that no one else does on its TVs – Ambilight. The OLED 760 is one of Philips' lower-spec OLED models, but we see that as an advantage: you're getting one of the most affordable OLED TVs available with stunning picture quality and the amazing contrast that OLED is known for. But Ambilight adds immersion with a light show that really draws you in – and it's great when watching sport, bringing the stadium into your front room. The screen isn't as bright as some, but Ambilight has unique appeal.

TCL vs Samsung vs Philips: Pricing

Pricing will often be key when it comes to making a buying decision on a new television. As we're talking about watching football here, I've picked 65-inch models, but each of these is also available as a 55-inch if that better suits your living space – with the advantage of being cheaper too.

The TCL C7K comes in at around £849, while in the US it's known as the TCL QM7K and costs around $800. It's the cheapest screen in the selection, but it offers excellent performance at that price.

The Samsung S95F is £1,999 / $2,199 and in each case that's a considerable saving over the original launch price: indeed, the S95H is £3,199 / $3,299, making that 2025 model look a lot more enticing. It's also a dream for movies and gaming.

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The Philips OLED 760 is £1,455 for the 65-inch model, sitting between the two other screen selections nicely in terms of price. It's not available in the US, however, as no Philips models are.

TCL vs Samsung vs Philips: Unique features

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung

While other displays are treated to be "anti glare", nothing destroys reflections as well as the Samsung S95F. For daytime viewing it's a no-brainer, especially as Samsung backs it up with high brightness to punch those colours through.

The downside, however, is that in direct sunlight the screen looks grey – and some will say that the normal glossy finish of an OLED gives for greater contrast and more depth to the image.

Samsung is using a QD-OLED panel, with high brightness, while it also supports 165Hz refresh rates and has four HDMI 2.1 ports – so it's a great choice for gamers. Samsung leans into HDR10+ because it refuses to support Dolby Vision.

Finally – and this might go some way to justify the expense – the S95F uses Samsung's OneConnect box. That means the connections are separate from the screen, making adding and removing devices really easy. It also means fewer cables across the wall if you choose to wall-mount it.

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips

Unlike Samsung, the