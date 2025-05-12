Chilly’s BIG MOUTH is a barrel-sized bottle for really thirsty people
It'll keep your drinks hot for 48 hours and ice cold for 72
When it comes to hydration, bigger really is better, and Chilly’s has just unveiled its new barrel-sized bottle for extra thirsty folk – BIG MOUTH (and it really is quite big).
This hefty 4-litre bottle will keep you hydrated for days on end, eliminating the need for constant refills or multiple bottles, offering a sustainable, zero-waste alternative.
It also provides an exceptional 72 hours of ice-cold refreshment and 48 hours of heat retention, making it perfect for staying hydrated through hot summer weekends or chilly evening outings.
As its name suggests, it has a wide mouth opening, which makes it easy to enjoy all kinds of beverages – whether you're adding tea bags, tossing in ice cubes, or dropping in fruit slices. Plus, it makes it easier than ever to pour and share with others.
If you think that means your drink will come rushing out in a splash though, don’t worry. Chilly’s says its antimicrobial pouring collar “creates a drip-free, splash-free laminar flow for smooth, precise pouring”.
If four litres feels a little too much, then Chilly’s also has you covered with their compact two-litre version, ideal for everyday use and easily stuffing inside your backpack.
Both Big Mouth bottles are available in either classic black – ideal for rugged adventures where scratches and scrapes won’t be as noticeable – or limelite – for those who’d rather stand out with a bold pop of colour.
The new bottles will be available to buy directly from Chilly’s today, with the two-litre bottle priced at £60 and the four-litre bottle priced at £80.
