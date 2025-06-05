SodaStream launches sleek new bottle for fizzy drinks on the go
Take your sparkle wherever you go
QUICK SUMMARY
SodaStream has launched its new Fizz & Go stainless steel bottle, allowing you to take fizzy drinks on the go in style. Available in Storm, Mint Green and Sand, it holds 0.9 litres litres and keeps drinks fizzy for up to 12 hours.
Priced at £24.99 (around $35), it’s available now from SodaStream and Amazon.
SodaStream, the world leader in sparkling water makers, just launched a sleek new stainless steel bottle called Fizz & Go. It’s perfect for taking your fizzy drinks wherever you’re headed – and yes, it looks as good as it sounds.
The bottle comes in three stylish colours – Storm, Mint Green and Sand – and holds 0.9 litres. It's also made with double-walled 18/8 stainless steel, which keeps your drink cold and fizzy for up to 12 hours.
It’s surprisingly affordable too, priced at £24.99 or around $35. You can grab one from SodaStream’s online store or on Amazon.
The Fizz & Go bottles are designed to work with SodaStream’s Quick Connect machines, like the E-Terra, Art and DUO. These models are a bit different from the older ones, but the easiest way to tell is that the Quick Connect machines use pink-topped cylinders, whilst older ones use blue-topped screw-ins.
To top it all off, the bottle comes with a soft strap for easy carrying and a leak-proof seal, making it the perfect companion for wherever your day takes you.
If you’re into stylish soda gear, you’ll definitely want to check out Smeg's new soda maker as well.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
