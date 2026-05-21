I've played with Roku's new UK streaming devices, and they couldn't be better timed

Quick Summary Roku is bringing two projector models to the UK, with the Aurzen and Sharp 1080p Smart Projectors arriving in June. I went to see them in London recently – so here are my initial thoughts.

Roku has come a long way since it released its Netflix streaming device almost 20 years ago – we've had numerous streamers in all shapes and sizes, soundbars and several Roku-powered TVs.

And it's now ready to move into a new category too – in the UK, at least – with an eye on the forthcoming World Cup.

As well as launch a new Football Zone on all UK Roku devices soon, which will group together live World Cup matches and content in the one place, the brand is bringing the Roku TV Smart Projector to the country.

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There are two, in fact, with the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector that's already available in the US being joined by the all-new Sharp Roku TV Smart Projector for their UK debut.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Both are 1080p, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and run on the Roku TV platform. That means they can stream any app that's available through Roku straight onto a wall or dedicated screen.

The Aurzen has a maximum brightness of 280 ANSI lumens, incorporates dual 5W speakers, and can project an image up to 100-inches.

The Sharp is similar but has slightly lower brightness levels – a maxium of 200 ANSI lumens – and stereo 3W speakers. It can increase the image to 120-inches, however.

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Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector UK hands-on

I recently had the chance to check out the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector myself, in a brief demo in London, and it seems perfect for World Cup screenings. There's also an ARC-compatible HDMI port that can be used for audio out to a more capable sound system, or to attach another source – such as Sky Stream.

The image was impressive for a 1080p projector being used in a dim but not blacked-out room. It was also just projected onto a white wall, rather than contrast-friendly screen.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

I was also treated to a demo of the setting up process, which is all done automatically. It has auto focus and auto keystone functionality, and the size of the image depends on how far back you site the projector.

Bluetooth was also being used to transmit audio to a separate speaker. That could be a solution if you have a wireless setup yourself, although it won't come without its caveats – possible latency and lag, for one. I'd favour a wired setup for more serious use, although the stereo speakers will likely be ample for watching a match in the garden, say.

Both models come with familiar Roku remotes and the experience is the same as on multiple other devices. There's Apple AirPlay support too, for streaming content from an Apple device, although just about every app is on board anyway, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, and 5.

I'd have to test it more thoroughly (and in a daylight situation), while Roku is yet to announce pricing for each projector. However, with a summer of football coming up and the pair being available from June, I suspect they'll be popular.