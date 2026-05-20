Will the Champions League final be screened for free? Controversial UK streaming decision revealed

Quick Summary TNT Sports will not be screening the 2026 Champions League final live. The match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain will be locked behind a paywall only, for the first time in 34 years.

Arsenal fans have been celebrating all through the night after their team won the Premier League yesterday, but those festivities may be cut short once they learn the latest on the Champions League final.

Unlike the last 34 years, the season's showcase match between Arsenal and PSG for the coveted trophy will not be be available to watch live for free in the UK.

Previously, rights holder TNT Sports has (when also known as BT Sport) screened all three European finals on its paid platforms, but also for free on the likes of YouTube. However, it has decided not to do so again.

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Instead, fans unable to travel to the game in Budapest will be forced to watch it as part of a TNT Sports subscription on Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV. Alternatively, you'll need HBO Max and a TNT Sports plan.

It is thought that the decision has been made after TNT Sports lost the bid to continue its live UEFA matches from 2027.

The Champions League rights have been picked up by Paramount instead, while the Europa League and UEFA Conference League will switch to Sky Sports from the 2027/28 season.

Ironically, considering Paramount is very likely to soon be the owner of Warner Bros. Discovery and, therefore, HBO Max and TNT Sports, it could be the Champions League continues on the service anyway.

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As things stand though, it is thought that UEFA is angry with TNT Sports and we may even see some action taken. According to sources (via The Guardian), the broadcaster's contract states that it must undertake its "best endeavours" to ensure the finals are shown for free.

But with the Europa League final (featuring Aston Villa) taking place tonight, the Conference League final (featuring Crystal Palace) next Wednesday, and the Champions League final ending the season on Saturday 30 May, there's clearly not enough time left to change broadcast plans.