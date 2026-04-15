Frederique Constant reinvents its Classic Worldtimer Manufacture – and I like it better than before

QUICK SUMMARY Frederique Constant has reintroduced its Classic Worldtimer Manufacture at Watches and Wonders 2026. The new version of the Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture has a smaller case, a new movement and its date indicator removed.

At Watches and Wonders 2026 , Frederique Constant has introduced a new version of its Classic Worldtimer Manufacture. Building off the success and design of its most iconic timepiece, the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture now comes in a smaller case with a new movement and dial design – and I think I like it better than before.

The Classic Worldtimer Manufacture was launched by Frederique Constant in 2012 and it quickly became one of its most popular watches to date. The watch’s 24-hour disc made it easy for wearers to see the time for 24 different time zones, as well as the date and a world map.

But for 2026, Frederique Constant has reinvented the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture , giving the watch a new size, movement and refined dial. Starting with the case, the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture is a pretty big watch as it has so much to display, but it’s been shrunk from 42mm to 40mm.

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The 40mm case of the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture is made from stainless steel and still has the same spiral shaped crown on the right side. It smoothly flows into the five-link stainless steel bracelet, although there is an option to change to a leather strap.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

Frederique Constant has also given the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture a new movement. Developed in-house, the manufacture calibre FC-719 movement is the 35th movement the brand has created. It operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour frequency, and has a 72 hour power reserve which has significantly increased from the original 38.

The dial of the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture remains the same but there is one key difference, and that’s the date disc has been removed. Previously, the small date subdial sat at six o’clock and would overlap the 24-hour city disc which some wearers disliked.

Now, the new Classic Worldtimer Manufacture doesn’t have the date disc so the 24-hour disc with day and night indicators is completely intact. The world map still sits at the centre, and circular hour markers and hour, minute and seconds hands overlap it.

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(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

There are three versions of the new Classic Worldtimer Manufacture by Frederique Constant. The first is available in navy blue and grey while the second is a lighter blue and has a white city disc on the outer edge of the dial. It also comes with an alligator blue leather strap.

The third version is limited to just 88 pieces, and features an even lighter blue dial. The bezel is set with 70 diamonds and there are 12 diamonds for the hour markers. Pricing for the new Classic Worldtimer Manufacture is on request.