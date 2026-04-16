Bulgari shrinks its Octo Finissimo watch, so now I can finally wear it!

QUICK SUMMARY Bulgari has debuted a smaller version of its Octo Finissimo watch at Watches and Wonders 2026. The new Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 now measures just 37mm in diameter and is available in three versions.

I never thought the day would come, but Bulgari has finally launched a smaller version of its popular Octo Finissimo 37. The new Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 has been announced at Watches and Wonders 2026 , and it now comes in a smaller 37mm size – but it’s still big in personality.

The original Bulgari Octo Finissimo came out in 2014, and it’s been an extremely popular model since then. A 40mm automatic version was launched a few years after, but many wearers commented that the watch felt a bit too big and chunky, especially for smaller wrists.

Now, Bulgari has finally listened to these concerns and has launched a smaller version: the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 . It’s been shrunk down from 40mm to 37mm, which might not sound like a huge change for some, but it makes all the difference.

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The Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 is almost identical to the original, but due to the smaller size, it has a new self-winding movement. The BVF 100 calibre movement is also slimmer and smaller with a micro-rotor that measures just 31mm in diameter and 2.35mm in height.

(Image credit: Bulgari)

The BVF 100 movement took three years of development, and has an impressive 72 hour power reserve which is 12 hours more than the 40mm version. The movement is also thinner and narrower, and can be seen via the caseback which displays its Côtes de Genève pattern.

The dial of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 is simple, just like the 40mm model. It features hour markers, hours and minutes hands, and a small seconds subdial at eight o’clock. The circular bezel stands out from the integrated case and bracelet which have a more angular, octagonal shape and style.

There are three versions of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 available. Two are crafted from titanium and have either a satin-polished or sandblasted finish. The third is crafted from 18-carat yellow gold. Prices start at £15,700 / $16,600.