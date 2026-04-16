Bulgari shrinks its Octo Finissimo watch, so now I can finally wear it!
Bulgari finally debuts a smaller Octo Finissimo at Watches and Wonders 2026
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Bulgari has debuted a smaller version of its Octo Finissimo watch at Watches and Wonders 2026.
The new Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 now measures just 37mm in diameter and is available in three versions.
I never thought the day would come, but Bulgari has finally launched a smaller version of its popular Octo Finissimo 37. The new Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 has been announced at Watches and Wonders 2026, and it now comes in a smaller 37mm size – but it’s still big in personality.
The original Bulgari Octo Finissimo came out in 2014, and it’s been an extremely popular model since then. A 40mm automatic version was launched a few years after, but many wearers commented that the watch felt a bit too big and chunky, especially for smaller wrists.
Now, Bulgari has finally listened to these concerns and has launched a smaller version: the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37. It’s been shrunk down from 40mm to 37mm, which might not sound like a huge change for some, but it makes all the difference.Article continues below
The Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 is almost identical to the original, but due to the smaller size, it has a new self-winding movement. The BVF 100 calibre movement is also slimmer and smaller with a micro-rotor that measures just 31mm in diameter and 2.35mm in height.
The BVF 100 movement took three years of development, and has an impressive 72 hour power reserve which is 12 hours more than the 40mm version. The movement is also thinner and narrower, and can be seen via the caseback which displays its Côtes de Genève pattern.
The dial of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 is simple, just like the 40mm model. It features hour markers, hours and minutes hands, and a small seconds subdial at eight o’clock. The circular bezel stands out from the integrated case and bracelet which have a more angular, octagonal shape and style.
There are three versions of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo 37 available. Two are crafted from titanium and have either a satin-polished or sandblasted finish. The third is crafted from 18-carat yellow gold. Prices start at £15,700 / $16,600.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.