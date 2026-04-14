Hermès debuts first-ever skeleton H08 watch at Watches and Wonders

QUICK SUMMARY Hermès has launched its first-ever skeleton H08 watch at Watches and Wonders 2026. The Hermès H08 Squelette features a skeletonised dial and a new Hermès H1978S movement.

At Watches and Wonders 2026 , Hermès has introduced a new version of its popular H08 watch. The Hermès H08 Squelette marks the first time the brand has introduced a skeleton dial to this watch range, and it features a new movement and colourful straps.

Launched back in 2021, the Hermès H08 watch has become increasingly popular due to its ‘sporty chic’ design. Since its launch, there have been many new versions of the H08 but this latest one might be my favourite.

Housed in a 39mm rounded square titanium case, the Hermès H08 Squelette has a skeleton dial which allows you to see the new Hermès Manufacture H1978 movement at the heart of the design. The self-winding movement features 168 components that overlap and interlock, including a titanium mainplate and bridges, and gives the watch a 60 hour power reserve.

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(Image credit: Hermès)

The dial of the Hermès H08 Squelette doesn’t just show off the movement. The openworked dial has a minutes track, Baton-style hands and Arabic numerals. All of this is controlled via the screwlock crown on the right side of the titanium case and black ceramic bezel.

The Hermès H08 Squelette comes in two versions – one has blue hour markers while the other is displayed in grey. The watch comes with plenty of strap options in blue, black, green, grey, beige and navy.

(Image credit: Hermès)

If you can’t get enough of skeleton watches, Hermes has also debuted the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune. Like the new H08, the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune also has an openworked dial but the remainder of it is kept quite simple so it’s all about the movement.

Speaking of, the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune is powered by the mechanical self-winding H1953 movement which shows off a micro-rotor and offers a 48 hour power reserve. A double moonphase follows the lunar cycle from the Northern and Southern hemispheres and sits at six o’clock.

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Available in sea green or blue, the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune features simple rhodium-plated hour and minute hands. There’s a white minutes track, and the case and bezel is made from polished 950 platinum.

Prices on the new Hermès watches have yet to be announced.