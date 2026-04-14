Tudor revives its Monarch watch at Watches and Wonders 2026

QUICK SUMMARY Tudor has debuted six new novelties at Watches and Wonders 2026. Within these launches is the revived Tudor Monarch featuring two styles of numerals and a dark champagne dial. Tudor has also launched new Black Bay models, including 54, 58 and 58 GMT.

At Watches and Wonders 2026 , Tudor is celebrating its 100th anniversary with not one, not two, but six new novelties stretched across its extensive collections.

Within the launches are updated timepieces from the 1950s and 1990s, and a whole fleet of new Black Bay watches . Tudor has truly outdone itself this year, particularly with the revival of the Monarch and bringing back my favourite colourway, Tudor Blue, to its Black Bay 54.

With so many watches announced, here’s everything you need to know about each novelty Tudor has debuted at Watches and Wonders 2026.

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Tudor Monarch

(Image credit: Tudor)

The original Tudor Monarch came out back in 1991 and was most recognised by its small 35mm size and quartz movement. Now for 2026, Tudor has reintroduced the Monarch with links back to the 1900s while bringing it into the 21st century.

Measuring 39mm, the Tudor Monarch ‘encapsulates a century’s worth of progress’. The smaller, stainless steel case and subdial are inspired by neo-vintage characteristics from the 1920s and 1940s that make it stand out from other Tudor watches.

The dial has a dark champagne or papyrus colour with black accents. A small seconds counter sits at six o’clock while a minute track circles around the dial. The hour markers are a mixture of two numeral styles – Roman numerals from 10 to 2, and Arabic numerals from 4 to 8.

Powered by the MT5662-2U calibre movement, the Tudor Monarch has a 65 hour power reserve. The movement can be seen via the open caseback, which features an 18K gold inlay on the rotor. It’s finished with a stainless steel bracelet and is priced at £4,600.

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Tudor Black Bay 54 Blue

(Image credit: Tudor)

If you know anything about me, you’ll know how much I love a colourful dial, and Tudor has introduced the Tudor Blue to its Black Bay 54 line-up. The new Tudor Black Bay 54 measures 37mm, and has a stainless steel case and bezel.

The dial and 60-minute unidirectional bezel of the Tudor Black Bay 54 is displayed in a sapphire blue colour. It’s offset with white circular and bar hour markers, and white hour, minute and seconds hand which have Tudor’s trademark snowflake design. Light blue text is also subtly displayed on the domed sunray-brushed dial.

The Tudor Black Bay 54 is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5400 movement with a silicon balance spring and 70 hour power reserve. It’s finished with a choice of stainless steel bracelet or black strap, and is priced at £3,690.

Tudor Black Bay 58, 58 GMT and Ceramic

(Image credit: Tudor)

One Black Bay is never enough for Tudor, so the brand has debuted new 58, 58 GMT and Ceramic models. Starting off with the Black Bay 58 , the watch is inspired by its 2018 predecessor but now comes in a slimmer 39mm case.

The domed dial and bezel of the Black Bay 58 comes in matte black with white and gold numerals, hour markers, and snowflake hands. The Manufacture Calibre MT5450-U powers the watch, and it comes with a Master Chronometer certification and a five-link bracelet with prices starting at £3,870.

(Image credit: Tudor)

On to the Black Bay 58 GMT , the watch has been upgraded with a new mid-size GMT Manufacture Calibre MT5450-U movement which gives it a 65 hour power reserve. Measuring 39mm, the Black Bay 58 GMT has a stainless steel case and a 24-hour bidirectional bezel which has two-tone colours of black and burgundy.

The dial of the Black Bay 58 GMT is black with gold and white gilt accents, and a date window at three o'clock. It’s finished with a five-link stainless steel bracelet and is priced at £4,400.

Finally, the Black Bay Ceramic now has a blacked-out colour and design, and comes with a new matching ceramic three-link bracelet. Measuring 41mm, the black ceramic case, bezel and crown all blend into the matte charcoal dial. It’s powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5602-U movement with 70 hours of power, and is priced at £6,030.

Tudor Royal

(Image credit: Tudor)

The last, new collection from Tudor for 2026 is the Royal range. Royal was first introduced by Tudor in the 1950s, but for this year, the Royal watches are back with a more modern look, including sizes and colours.

The Tudor Royal watches now come in 30mm, 36mm and 40mm sizes. The cases come in stainless steel or steel and yellow gold with bezels to match. Each size has its own Manufacture Calibre movement, including MT5201, MT5412 and MT5633 respectively.

In terms of colour, the Tudor Royal now comes in black, blue, light blue, green, silver, ivory, burgundy, brown, salmon, champagne and mother-of-pearl dial shades. The dials feature Roman numerals and have a day window at 12 o’clock. The Baton hands are luminescent, and the watches are finished with five-link bracelets. Prices start at £2,870.