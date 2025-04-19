Under Armour's new sneaker doesn't play by the old rules
If this is the future of the brand, it's off to a running start
Under Armour is stepping out of the gym (and its comfort zone) and into culture with the launch of the UA ECHO, a lifestyle sneaker that doesn’t just blur the lines between sport and street, it redraws them entirely.
Known for its no-nonsense approach to performance, UA is now aiming to win over the Gen Z crowd with a shoe that looks like it’s in motion even when standing still.
The UA ECHO is the start of a new era for Under Armour, one where performance tech meets streetwear cool in a way that feels authentic, modern, and built for movement (physical or cultural).
The brand's Chief Product Officer, Yassine Saidi, puts it plainly: “This is our first step in defining sportswear at Under Armour.” Pun intended? Possibly.
So what’s the big deal? UA ECHO combines sculpted geometry, translucent overlays, and an asymmetrical speed-lace system with Under Armour’s signature HOVR cushioning, balancing form and function like never before.
It's engineered to look futuristic and feel responsive.
There’s a clear shift happening here. Despite its popularity among active folk (especially in the US), Under Armour has so far failed to capture the attention of the younger crowd.
UA ECHO signals the brand’s pivot toward a style-savvy audience who treat sneakers as an extension of identity.
These are the culture drivers, the game-changers, the people who treat city streets like runways, and Under Armour wants in.
In a world where every brand is chasing relevance, the UA ECHO makes a confident move. It’s bold, ambitious, and unapologetically fresh.
Check out the shoes at Under Armour UK, Under Armour US and Under Armour AU now. The recommended retail price is £135/ $150/ AU$230.
