Mizuno is rebooting its trail running line with the Neo Accera ‘super shoe’ leading the charge

Mizuno has been building momentum in road running for years, but its presence on the trails has felt less defined – until now.

The brand has just announced the Neo Accera, a striking new trail running shoe that marks the beginning of a broader push back into the category.

It's part of a wider “revitalisation of Mizuno Trail”, with more models already planned through 2026.

Article continues below

The Neo Accera is positioned as the brand’s first “super trail shoe,” a high-performance option built to handle everything from technical terrain to ultra-distance racing.

It directly competes with shoes such as Brooks' Cascadia Elite, The North Face's VECTIV 3.0, and many Hoka runners.

A comeback built on performance

The Neo Accera has been designed with big goals in mind, including the demands of 100-mile trail races.

It pairs a nitrogen-infused version of Mizuno’s Enerzy NXT foam with a rock plate and a wide, stable platform, with the aim to balance cushioning, protection and responsiveness over long distances.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brand says the midsole is also built to resist compression over time, a key factor for runners spending hours on their feet.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Underfoot, a Vibram Megagrip outsole with aggressive traction lugs delivers grip on technical terrain, while the stack height (heel: 41mm; forefoot: 32.5 mm) puts it firmly in max-cushion territory.

The Neo Accera has already been tested in competition, including the UTMB TDS (145km/9500m+), in which a Mizuno athlete, Matis Leray, placed fourth while wearing a single pair.

A new look for a new era of trail running

The upper features a bold, contour-line-inspired graphic that feels closer to modern outdoor fashion than traditional mountain gear.

Mizuno describes the design as a crossover between urban and performance running, hinting at broader appeal beyond pure trail use.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

That shift mirrors a wider trend in the category, where brands are increasingly blending technical performance with lifestyle aesthetics.

The Neo Accera follows the earlier Neo Lumina and forms part of a wider plan to rebuild Mizuno’s trail lineup from the ground up.

More models are expected to land over the next year, covering different distances and use cases as the brand looks to establish a more complete ecosystem for trail runners.

The Neo Accera is launching on 25 March at Mizuno for the recommended price of $200 / £165 / €190.