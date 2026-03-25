The North Face channels spring energy in its SS26 trail kit update led by its Vectiv Pro 3 'super shoes'

The North Face has unveiled its SS26 Summit Series trail running kit, bringing a seasonal refresh to its elite mountain range.

The update leans heavily on performance, with the Vectiv Pro 3 taking centre stage as the brand’s latest push into speed-focused trail running.

The top-tier trail running shoes feature a dual-stacked VECTIV plate system, pairing a full-length carbon-fibre propulsion plate with a TPU stability top plate for enhanced energy return.

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Vectiv Pro 3 (Image credit: The North Face)

It utilises the new DREAM foam midsole – the same tech powering the Altamesa 500 V2 – as well as an aggressive rocker midsole geometry for better toe-off.

Grip is provided by the redesigned SURFACE CTRL outsole with 3.5mm lugs.

A full system built for the mountains

Designed for runners who want to move fast across technical terrain, the 25-year-old Summit Series continues to sit at the sharp end of The North Face’s performance lineup.

Beyond footwear, the SS26 drop reinforces The North Face’s head-to-toe approach to trail racing.

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The Summit Series Superior FUTURELIGHT jacket is designed to provide weather protection without adding bulk, while the High Trail tops and Pacesetter shorts prioritise lightweight comfort and breathability for long distances.

Pacesetter 5” Shorts (Image credit: The North Face)

Accessories like the Run 10 Vest and Run Belt round out the system, supporting hydration and storage for everything from short efforts to all-day missions in the mountains.

The new Lava Red, Frost Grey, Pearl Stone and TNF Black colourways bring a fresh seasonal look, but the brighter tones also improve visibility on the trail.

As trail running continues to borrow ideas from road racing, The North Face is making it clear it wants to stay in the conversation.

With the Vectiv Pro 3 leading the lineup, this Summit Series update leans firmly into speed-focused trail performance.

The Summit Series is available now at The North Face US, The North Face UK and The North Face EU, with prices starting at $15 / £23 / €26 (~AU$21).