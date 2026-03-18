Mammut told people to ditch outdoor gear in the city – now it’s doing the opposite

Not long ago, Mammut made a bold statement in the heart of London, telling people its gear belongs in the mountains, not on city streets.

Its latest release suggests a more – let's say – nuanced take.

The Swiss outdoor brand has teamed up with Norwegian label Hiking Patrol for a new collaborative collection, and while it still carries Mammut’s technical DNA, the overall feel is far less summit-focused.

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Instead, this is outdoor gear designed to move seamlessly between environments, from trail to commute and everything in between.

Built for wandering, not just summits

The Mammut x Hiking Patrol collection is centred around a “Just Wander” philosophy, favouring versatility and ease over all-out performance.

The pieces lean into lightweight construction, relaxed fits and a muted colour palette, with a clear emphasis on wearability beyond the mountains.

(Image credit: Mammut)

There are technical waterproof shells, insulated layers, hiking shoes and everyday staples in the mix, but none of them screams expedition gear.

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Branding is subtle, silhouettes are clean, and the overall aesthetic feels closer to a modern outdoor lifestyle than to a traditional alpine kit.

Hiking Patrol has built a following around an understated, functional design that works just as well in urban settings as it does outdoors, making it a natural partner for Mammut as it explores this space.

A familiar shift in outdoor gear

This isn’t entirely new territory for Mammut. Its collaboration with Nigel Cabourn last year already hinted at a move towards more lifestyle-friendly design, blending heritage inspiration with technical fabrics.

(Image credit: Mammut)

The Hiking Patrol drop takes that idea further by focusing on how people actually use outdoor gear today, not just on remote peaks, but in parks, on walks, and during everyday life.

It also reflects a broader shift across the industry, with more brands embracing versatility and crossover appeal, blurring the line between performance gear and daily wear.

Mammut hasn’t abandoned its alpine roots, but it’s clearly expanding how and where its products are meant to be worn.

The Hiking Patrol + Mammut collection is available now at Mammut UK, Mammut US and Mammut EU, with prices from £25 / $29 / €30 (~AU$49).