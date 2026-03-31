This Smeg oven can turn into an air fryer and pizza oven – but it’s the price that will surprise you

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched the Musa collection, a built-in range of ovens, induction hobs, microwaves and drawers. The Smeg Misa collection is made in collaboration with BorreomeodeSilva Studio, and all appliances come in multiple sizes.

Smeg has debuted its new Musa appliance collection in collaboration with BorromeodeSilva Studio. The collection features built-in ovens, induction hobs, microwaves and drawers, and goes to show that the traditional oven is making a comeback this year.

Both Smeg and BorromeodeSilva Studio are Italian brands, and have used their design heritage to create the Smeg Musa collection . All appliances in the range feature geometric curves and lines, and a combination of glossy and matte finishes that perfectly blend into your kitchen.

One of my favourite kitchen trends is the invisible appliance trend , where products like ovens and hobs seamlessly integrate into kitchen worktops and walls. The new Smeg Musa collection is the perfect example of this, yet the stylish architectural designs are still great to look at.

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My favourite product from the collection is the Musa Built-In Single Oven . Available in multiple sizes, this multifunctional convection oven has an enamel interior and glass window to allow for easy viewing and cleaning. It offers consistent heat distribution and temperature control, as well as multiple cooking modes.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Air fryers have somewhat replaced ovens, due to their cheaper costs and multiple programmes and cooking methods. Smeg has caught on to this and has expanded the abilities of its oven line-ups, including the Musa Built-in Single Oven. Case in point, this oven comes with multiple accessories, including an air fryer attachment and a gourmet cooking stone, so it can be used as an oven, air fryer and pizza oven .

My other favourite from the Smeg Musa line is the Musa Induction Hob . Like the oven, the Smeg Musa Induction Hob is available in multiple sizes, and offers fast cooking and precise temperature control. It has a touchscreen display which allows you to select time, power level and boost functions.

The Smeg Musa Induction Hob has two flexible cooking zones on its large surface which works for all pan sizes. It also uses less energy by only heating the hob when a pan is in direct contact within a cooking zone to reduce electricity waste and consumption, and to keep things safe.

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The Smeg Musa collection is available now with prices starting from £399. Drawers and microwaves are expected to launch soon.