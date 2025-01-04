This invisible induction hob might be my favourite appliance trend of 2025

When it comes to 2025 kitchen trends , many predictions are being thrown around, including AI-powered appliances, natural colours and smarter food waste. But one of my favourite kitchen trends has to do with the rise of induction hobs – and this one from Novy might just get a place in my kitchen.

Novy is a hob and cooker hood brand that has recently launched its coolest induction hob yet – yes, there really is such a thing. The Novy Undercover is an invisible induction hob that completely integrates into your kitchen worktop so you don’t even know it’s there.

Available in 40 different finishes that can seamlessly match the rest of your kitchen, the Novy Undercover has three or four centrepoint cooking zones that offer 3,700W of power for all your cooking needs. The cooking zones measure up to 280mm, so they’re pretty small, and depending on the colour you choose, they can completely blend in with the rest of the hob.

Depending on the pan you’re using, the cooking zones can automatically adjust to the size to provide more even and accurate cooking and heating. The Novy Undercover can also be paired with the Novy Controller for wireless controls, so you can set the temperature quickly and customise your own settings.

When not in use, the Novy Undercover turns into a regular countertop, so you can use it for other food preparation tasks. Now, you might be thinking that if you can’t see the induction hob, you won’t know it’s on and that might cause a safety hazard. But Novy has thought of that and has solved this problem with LED indicators.

After it’s been in use, the Novy Undercover has LED indicators on the worktop and the Novy controller that will show in red if there’s any residual heat on each cooking zone. There’s also an option for the LED indicator to be projected on the floor, and once it’s cooled down, the light will turn off automatically.

If you’re looking to invest in an induction hob but don’t want to disrupt your kitchen aesthetic, the Novy Undercover could be the solution to this. Novy even designs extractor fans that blend into your kitchen space, either by sitting in your ceiling or hovering over the hob like a shelf.

As kitchen trends go, I think the invisible appliance trend might be one of my favourites. With more homeowners adopting minimalist and natural kitchen designs, as well as switching from gas to induction, the Novy Undercover is definitely in the right market for this 2025 trend.