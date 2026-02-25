Forget air fryers – this Smeg microwave is a grill, oven and air fryer in one

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched two new microwaves – the MOC01 and MOC02 – that could replace most of your kitchen appliances. With pricing starting at £349.95, the new Smeg microwaves have large capacities, multiple programmes, and come with accessories to turn them into a grill, oven or air fryer.

Forget air fryers – Smeg is reinventing the microwave in a big way, and its new line-up could replace most of the appliances you have in your kitchen. Smeg’s two new microwaves have massive capacities, extensive programmes and combine multiple functions into one retro-inspired package.

Nowadays, a kitchen appliance doesn’t just serve one purpose or offer one function. Appliances like air fryers can also roast, bake, grill and even dehydrate. Based on the (not-so) humble air fryers’ success, more appliances have begun to offer multiple functions so you can just use one device rather than several to cook your meals.

This can definitely be said for Smeg’s new line-up of microwaves, including the MOC01 and MOC02. The former is a microwave and grill, while the latter is a microwave, grill, oven and air fryer in one. Both feature advanced inverter technology that deliver continuous power to cook food quickly and consistently, without hot spots or loss of moisture and texture.

Both the MOC01 and MOC02 microwaves have Smeg’s quintessential design traits, including curved shapes, stainless steel detailing, and matte finishes. Available in black, white, emerald green and storm blue colours, the new microwaves feature LCD displays and concealed handles that can fit any kitchen aesthetic.

Starting with the Smeg MOC01, the microwave and grill has a 29-litre capacity and 18 automatic programmes. It can be used to microwave, grill, reheat and defrost, and its Chef Mode offers programmes for meat, fish, vegetables, pizza, pies and more.

The main standout of the Smeg MOC01 is its grill function. The microwave comes with a grill rack accessory that allows you to expertly grill food to get that golden crisp layer on top of pasta bakes and other dishes.

My personal favourite from the new Smeg microwave line-up is the Smeg MOC02. With a 27-litre capacity, the Smeg MOC02 can be used as a microwave, grill, oven and air fryer, so you can cook almost anything using this appliance.

With 25 automatic recipes, the Smeg MOC02 comes with a crisp pan, grill rack and air fryer basket so you can use all the different cooking modes. Just like a regular air fryer, the Smeg MOC02’s air fryer mode uses minimal oil to cook and crisp up your meals.

As expected from a luxury brand like Smeg, the new MOC01 and MOC02 microwaves aren’t cheap, but if you’re buying one to replace your current microwave, air fryer and oven situation, then you’re probably saving a lot of money in the long run.