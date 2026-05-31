Don’t put suitcases on your bed! Mattress expert reveals how to avoid bringing bed bugs home after travelling

Due to the warmer weather in the UK over the past few years, bed bugs have increased by 67% each year – why can’t we have nice things?! While hygiene plays a huge part in keeping your mattress clear of bed bugs, you’d be surprised to hear that it’s your summer holiday that’s increasing the likelihood of an infestation.

To find out more, I spoke to Sharon Robson from Mattress Online who explained that “bedbugs thrive in areas where lots of people are coming and going, and favour warm and humid conditions, which means there’s a higher chance of infestations across the summer holidays… it’s crucial to know how to spot a potential infestation to prevent bringing any unwanted souvenirs back from your trip.”

Below, Robson shared her expert tips on how to identify bed bugs early and how to avoid bringing them home with you after travelling.

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1. Spot the early signs of bed bugs

When you get to your accommodation, it’s a good idea to first check if your room is infested with bed bugs. There are a few tell tale signs that this could be the case like “sweet, musty smells, which are a sign of a very large infestation,” says Robson. She urges holidaymakers to “keep an eye out for black or rust-coloured stains on bedding and mattresses. Lastly, look for empty, brown shells or flat, oval brown shapes, which may be the bugs themselves.”

2. Use the credit card trick

If you want to conduct a closer inspection, use the credit card trick. As “bedbugs love to hide in tight spaces such as mattress seams, labels, and tufts, a credit card acts as a handy probing tool to get into these tight spaces like mattress piping, corners of the bedframe, and any cracks,” explains Robson.

To do this, simply press your card to these areas and scrape along the creases to check for bugs and eggs. You can use a phone torch for better visibility.

(Image credit: Pexels)

3. Elevate your luggage

When you first arrive at your hotel, you might be tempted to fling your suitcase on the bed to make unpacking easier – but this is actually the worst mistake you could possibly make. Not only are you spreading dirt from your luggage onto your sleep surface, but you haven’t had a chance to inspect the bed for signs of bed bugs.

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Robson stresses that you should “elevate your luggage above carpets and away from walls. Avoid unpacking your suitcase on the bed… and use metal luggage racks or place your case on a hard surface like a table or desk.” This should stop bed bugs getting into your luggage and the chances of you taking them home with you.

4. Wash clothes on a high heat

Once you get home from your holiday – and if you’re worried about a potential bed bug infestation – the first thing you should do is wash your clothes on a high heat. Robson suggests to “leave your luggage on a hard surface like a bathroom or laundry room floor and unpack directly into the washing machine. Clean your clothes on a hot wash cycle and dry on a high heat for 30-60 minutes to kill any live bugs or eggs.”

5. Invest in a hard shell suitcase

Before you head off on your next holiday, take a minute to consider what type of luggage you’re bringing. According to Robson “soft-sided luggage provides plenty of hiding spots for bedbugs, which means you may unknowingly increase your chances of bringing them back from your trip.”

A hard shell suitcase provides a smooth solid surface which is much harder for bed bugs to cling to rather than a soft suitcase with rough or porous surfaces. “With the bonus of being easier to inspect and disinfect, it may be worth investing in if you're worried about the spread of these unwanted bedmates,” says Robson.