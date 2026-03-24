OnePlus' next smartphone confirmed with a monster of a battery inside

Quick Summary OnePlus has confirmed a new handset is coming soon. That packs in a monstrously large battery.

In the world of Android phones, battery capacity has been a hot topic over the last few years. Larger cells have been making their way into handsets, as manufacturers seek to offer more power and longer stints between charges.

Now, it looks like OnePlus could be readying a handset which will blow the competition out of the water. That's because OnePlus India has just confirmed some additional details about the impending handset, including the battery capacity.

That's set to be a whopping 9,000mAh, which would be the first OnePlus handset available globally with such a large capacity. Even in the wider context of the market, that's one incredibly large battery.

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The nearest consumer-grade options include handsets like the Oppo Find X9 Pro and the Nubia Redmagic 11 Pro, both of which feature a 7,500mAh battery.

Beyond the battery, the brand has confirmed that it'll be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. They suggest that will be capable of running several high-intensity games at 165 fps.

That suggestion also gives away another spec – a 165Hz display. That's the same as the OnePlus 15, and should offer stellar experience for those who love gaming on the go.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We also know three colours which the device will be offered in. That includes a standard black, a silver – complete with patterns and lines along the edges of the back panel – and a lovely mint green.

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The announcement also confirms the launch date. The model will be unveiled on the 7th of April, which is just a few short weeks away.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, though leaks suggest it could be around the £399 / €449 (approx. US$535 / AU$765). It's also expected not to arrive in the USA, though most other markets should be well served.

With just a few weeks to go, we're expecting to see something cool in a short while.