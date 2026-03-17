OnePlus confirms another smartphone is coming – just not the one we thought

Quick Summary An X teaser campaign for OnePlus' next Nord phone has started. Thought to be for the OnePlus Nord 6 – a device sporting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset – it shows the company is ramping up its releases for 2026.

OnePlus has been in the news a lot over the last few months, and not always for the right reasons. Speculation on its future as a sub-brand of Oppo have run rife, with some going as far to say that it had released its last phone.

But that isn't the case at all. Indeed, as well as a OnePlus 15T looming on the horizon, the company has teased another Android device – and it's likely to come even sooner.

As posted by the OnePlus India X account, a new Nord phone is heading to market.

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The OnePlus Nord 6 (which we expect it to be called) is arriving relatively soon after its predecessor. The Nord 5 was released in the summer last year along with a OnePlus Nord CE5.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It looks like the manufacturer is stepping up its schedule this year though, so we should get the Nord 6 this spring instead.

Few details on the phone have been revealed so far, but we do get an interesting look at it in the X post – not least because it's in the style of an airport security X-ray.

Entering the Nord era soon.#OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/0pY1FMi1xXMarch 16, 2026

Nord is OnePlus' budget line – rivalling the likes of the A-series by Samsung and Nothing's Phone (4a). It's claimed that it'll run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is the same as the China-only OnePlus Turbo 6 and has appeared in on Geekbench powering a OnePlus handset with the designation "CPH2795".

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If it borrows other tech from the Turbo 6, we could also expect a 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel rear and 16-megapixel front cameras, and some dedicated gaming features.

The Chinese model also sports a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W superfast charging, but we often see downward swaps when it comes to the tech powering global editions.

So far, the X post has only appeared on OnePlus' Indian X feed, so it could be that the brand has opted not to bring its cheaper device to the UK and Europe this time around. Hopefully we'll find out soon, as the teases appear more regularly.

As for the OnePlus 15T, that should also make its debut soon, considering official pictures of it have already been posted on Weibo. We'll let you know when we find out more.