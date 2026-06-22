Legendary German gear maker says this sleeping bag can help you recover better in extreme conditions

Legendary German gear maker Deuter has unveiled the new Astro Pro, a range of down sleeping bags designed to help outdoor enthusiasts stay warmer and recover better during multi-day adventures in challenging environments.

The Astro Pro is aimed at mountaineers, backpackers and expedition users and prioritises insulation efficiency while keeping weight and pack size to a minimum.

The sleeping bag uses 750 cuin RDS-certified down, along with Deuter's PowerBox construction in the foot area and PeakDesign baffle layout in the upper body, to distribute insulation evenly and reduce cold spots.

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(Image credit: Deuter)

One of the Astro Pro's more interesting features is its ThermoStretch construction.

According to the company, the design contours closely to the body, reducing the volume of air that needs to be heated by up to a whopping 25%.

The bag also features a ThermoHood around the head and an ErgoFoot Pro 3D footbox, which provides extra room for natural movement while sleeping.

Warmth without the dead space

Deuter says the Astro Pro's 360-degree insulation system helps maintain consistent warmth throughout the night, even as users change position while sleeping.

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The company believes this can support better recovery, especially during demanding trips where quality rest is essential for performance the following day.

(Image credit: Deuter)

The range is available in multiple sizes and warmth ratings, from the Astro Pro 400 with a limit temperature of -6°C through to the Astro Pro 1000, which is rated down to -19°C.

Alongside its performance credentials, the Astro Pro is also PFAS-free, ClimatePartner certified and meets both Bluesign and Green Button sustainability standards.

More than 90% of the materials used come from Bluesign-certified factories, according to Deuter.

The Astro Pro series is available now at Deuter UK and Deuter EU, with prices from £340 / €390 (~$517 / AU$737).

The range isn't available to buy on Deuter's American or Australian sites yet.