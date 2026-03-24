“Access has never been smarter or faster” – Nuki debuts smart lock keypad for electronic doors

QUICK SUMMARY Nuki has launched its new Keypad 2 NFC, its ‘world’s first’ Aliro-certified keypad for electronic door locks. Available in the UK and US, the Nuki Keypad 2 NFC uses Tap-to-Unlock so users can use their smartphones and wearables to unlock doors.

Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki has just launched its new smart lock keypad for residential electronic door locks. The keypad is a ‘world’s first’ Aliro-certified keypad that comes with Tap-to-Unlock features and more compatibility options than before.

For those new to Aliro, it’s a unified industry standard developed by the CSA for digital access control. It gives smartphones and wearables the ability to act as keys for your home, and allows devices from different brands to work together more seamlessly.

If this sounds familiar, Aliro is similar to Matter. However, Matter is a broader standard for general smart home control and multiple types of devices, while Aliro is exclusively for access control for smart locks . So, if you have a smart lock or are thinking of getting one, an Aliro-certified smart lock is something you should prioritise.

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Nuki has done that with its new Keypad 2 NFC . Aside from being Aliro-certified, the Nuki Keypad 2 NFC has Tap-to-Unlock which allows your phone or smartwatch to tap on the keypad to unlock your front door. It’s essentially the smart lock version of Tap-to-Pay!

(Image credit: Nuki)

To use the Nuki Keypad 2 NFC and Tap-to-Unlock, you’ll need a Matter-compatible Nuki Smart Lock , a Matter-enabled hub, an Apple Home Key or Samsung Digital Home Key, and Aliro-compatible credentials in a digital wallet. A compatible mobile device is also needed. While this might sound like a lot, most smart lock users will have all these to hand already.

The Nuki Keypad 2 NFC has many unlocking features outside of Tap-to-Unlock, including fingerprints, personalised codes and using the Nuki app. The keypad can store up to 20 fingerprints, 200 access codes and 35 Tap-to-Unlock keys so you should always be able to easily – and securely – unlock your front door.

For some, this large amount of access options might be a bit offputting, but the Nuki Keypad 2 NFC has payment-grade encryption and local data storage to keep your data protected. It’s also quick to install, and is a great addition to your existing Nuki lock.

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The Nuki Keypad 2 NFC is available to buy now for £165 / $179 at Nuki and Amazon . This is when it’s bought separately for those who have an existing Nuki Smart Lock but shoppers can also buy it with the smart lock for $289.