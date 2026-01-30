This subscription-free $50 smart ring looks like a tiny Casio watch and lets you exchange “love codes” with your partner

Smart rings are still carving out their (tiny) place in the wearables world, but a new budget-friendly entrant is taking a slightly different approach.

The Rogbid Fusion, reminiscent of Casio's CRW-001 Casio Ring Watch, is a tiny wearable that looks more like a ring-sized digital watch than a traditional smart ring, complete with a built-in display and a long list of features that feel unusually ambitious for its price.

Retailing for $49.99 (~£36 / €42 / AU$71), the Rogbid Fusion positions itself at the opposite end of the market to premium smart rings, such as the Oura Ring 4 and the Ultrahuman Ring AIR (the latter of which charges for some features via its PowerPlus system).

There’s no subscription fee, no AI-powered health coaching, and no claims of advanced biometric insights.

(Image credit: Rogbid)

Instead, it combines basic health tracking, smartwatch-style functionality, and one particularly unusual feature.

The Fusion features a 0.49-inch OLED display that shows the time, health data, and activity stats directly on the ring.

Rogbid also includes an optional strap, allowing the device to be worn on the wrist if the ring form factor feels too restrictive.

The wearable is rated at 5ATM water resistance, meaning it should survive swimming and everyday exposure to water, and Rogbid claims up to five days of battery life with typical use.

Not just counting steps

Health and fitness tracking covers the expected basics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO₂), sleep, steps, and daily activity, with support for 100+ sports modes via the companion app.

As with many ultra-affordable wearables, most of the data analysis happens in the app rather than on the device itself, and there’s no indication of medical-grade accuracy.

Where the Rogbid Fusion stands out is its Couple Interaction Mode.

Within the app, two users can link their devices in a shared “Love Space,” allowing them to sync walks, mark anniversaries, exchange so-called “love codes,” set shared reminders, and unlock digital couple certificates.

It’s an unusual inclusion at a time when much of the wearable industry is heading in two opposite directions.

(Image credit: Rogbid)

On one side, major brands are pushing deeper into AI-driven features such as automatic transcriptions, smart summaries, and predictive health insights.

On the other hand, devices like Pebble’s recently announced Index 01 are intentionally becoming simpler, focusing on doing one thing well.

The Rogbid Fusion sits somewhere in the middle, offering lots of lightweight features without subscriptions or AI complexity.

The Fusion also includes Muslim prayer reminders, suggesting Rogbid is targeting markets in the Middle East and other Arabic-speaking regions.

While the device is available globally via Rogbid and comes in three colour options, wider retail availability and long-term app support remain open questions.

