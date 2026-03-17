100 hottest gadgets in existence, in the latest issue of T3!

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The new issue of T3 is here, and it's time to reveal the ultimate tech list! Inside you'll find 100 of the hottest gadgets landing soon, from futuristic trainers to trifold phones, as well as the latest tech trends and the people making waves.
Plus, we've got 25 AI-powered gadgets you’ll actually want to buy; the best pod coffee machines on test; and we rate Samsung’s MacBook Pro alternative – the Galaxy Book6 Pro.
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What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Hot 100 – the world’s finest array of game-changing gear and tech trends landing soon
- Nothing (4A) revealed – is this the mid-range Android phone you need in 2026?
- 25 AI-powered gadgets – you’ll actually want to buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro rated – the amazing MacBook Pro alternative for Windows fans
- Best pod coffee machines – hi-tech brewing stations that produce cracking coffee with ease
- Sony WF-1000XM6 tested – not a fan of AirPods Pro? Try Sony’s new best buds
- …and loads more!
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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