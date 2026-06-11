Audio-Technica's new headphones are inspired by classic guitar finishes

Quick Summary Audio-Technica has unveiled limited edition headphones inspired by classic guitar finishes. They're made in conjunction with Fujigen Guitars.

In life, there is very little as cool as an electric guitar. Whether it's Slash wandering into the desert before the solo in November Rain, Hendrix setting fire to his Strat at the Astoria or the myriad of other legends who have used the instrument to earn legendary status, it has become a staple of modern life.

Now, Audio-Technica has partnered with Fujigen Guitars to create a limited edition pair of headphones inspired by the instrument. They feature wooden panels on the outside of the earcups, complete with an iconic three-tone sunburst lacquer on the outside.

Those are based on the ATH-WP900 series headphones, which actually already offer wooden cups provided by Fujigen. The regular model makes use of flame maple, though, where this limited edition is crafted from solid ash.

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It's also got the much more pronounced three-tone burst, where the standard model is more of a two-tone fade. It's a subtle difference, but one which will matter to audiophiles and music lovers with exacting standards.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Inside, you'll find 53mm drivers, which should offer a decent low-end representation, complete with enough detail at the top to make things pop. The model uses the brand's A2DC detachable connectors, offering 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm standard options for different use cases.

There's also a handwritten serial number card in the box, as well as a Fujigen cleaning cloth which is specifically designed for lacquered finishes.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

If you're not familiar with the Fujigen name, fear not – you almost certainly know the work, with the brand producing Japanese-made guitars for Fender, Gibson, Ibanez and more over the years. Prior to moving to T3 to write about the best tech, I worked in a popular guitar store, and the Fujigen stuff was always up there with the very best.

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The ATH-WP900SE will be available from today, priced at £599 / €699 (approx. US$800 / AU$1,145).