This Walkman-alike is so retro it includes a pencil to rewind tricky tapes

Quick Summary It looks ancient, but the EDITH WE-001 has Bluetooth for your headphones and a 12-hour rechargeable battery. It doesn't just play tapes, it can record too. Available now, it's priced at £129 / $159 / €149.

If you know what connects a pencil to a C90 cassette tape, We Are Rewind has the perfect portable music player for you.

Its a lovingly-crafted homage to the Walkman era, and in a move that made me laugh, it comes complete with a pencil for tightening up tapes when they go a bit wonky.

It also appears to have taken its pink and green colour scheme from a 1980s tracksuit.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

Don't let the retro looks fool you, though. The deck comes in rugged aluminium rather than flimsy plastic, and there's some modern tech in there so you can use it with the best wireless headphones as well as old-school over-ears.

We Are Rewind also makes a suitably retro-looking pair of wireless headphones as an optional extra.

EDITH WE-001 cassette player: key features and pricing

The EDITH WE-001 cassette player dumps the double-A batteries in favour of a rechargeable internal battery, capable of delivering up to 12 hours of playback.

There's Bluetooth for your headphones, and in addition to playing cassettes, the EDITH WE-001 can record onto them too. It doesn't have its own microphone, but there's a 3.5mm input jack for an external mic or another sound source for your recording.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

I think the recording feature could be fun. I like the idea of hooking up a digital music source to the EDITH WE-001 and recording it onto hissy tape. It could also prove a rather colourful dictaphone for meetings.

The EDITH has a recommended retail price of £129 / $159 / €149 / about AU$268, making it a little more expensive than its closest rival, the FiiO CP13.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

We Are Rewind products are sold through Rough Trade, Selfridges, FNAC, Turntable Lab and independent record shops, and the EDITH WE-001 is available now alongside other colour options.