DJI Avata 360 lands after months of leaks and answers the biggest questions

DJI has launched its hotly anticipated 360-degree drone after months of rumours and weeks of teasing on social media.

The Avata 360 is now official, and while leaks got a lot right, the full picture reveals a more ambitious device than expected.

Rather than simply adding a 360 camera to an FPV drone, DJI has built what it calls a flagship 360 aerial system, designed to capture everything in a single take and let creators decide the framing later.

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The bigger picture

One of the biggest unknowns ahead of launch was imaging hardware, and DJI has gone further than expected.

The Avata 360 uses 1-inch-equivalent sensors in its 360 lens, capable of shooting 8K/60fps HDR video and 120MP photos.

The larger 2.4 μm pixels and emphasis on dynamic range suggest this is aimed squarely at serious content creation rather than novelty capture.

Alongside full 360 capture, the drone features a Single Lens mode that records in 4K/60fps, effectively turning it into a more traditional Avata-style camera when needed.

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That dual approach makes it as much a conventional aerial camera as it is a 360 device.

(Image credit: DJI)

Safety was another area where details were thin before launch, but DJI has confirmed omnidirectional obstacle sensing alongside integrated propeller guards.

The Avata 360 offers full omnidirectional sensing across all axes, with forward LiDAR-assisted detection extending to 20 m and a downward 3D ToF sensor with a 10 m precise hovering range.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has also addressed one of its long-standing weaknesses by focusing heavily on the editing experience.

The Avata 360 introduces in-app reframing via GyroFrame, along with a Virtual Gimbal that lets footage be rotated and reframed in virtually any direction after capture.

Features such as ActiveTrack 360° and Spotlight Free aim to automate subject tracking and camera movement, bringing the kind of workflow typically associated with dedicated 360 camera brands into DJI’s ecosystem.

The weight tells its own story

Another key detail that only became clear with the official specs is the weight.

At approximately 455g takeoff weight, the Avata 360 sits well above the sub-250g category.

That decision explains much of the hardware on board, including larger sensors, full obstacle sensing and robust flight systems, all of which come at a cost.

Speaking of cost, pricing is arguably the most surprising element.

The Avata 360 starts at £409 for the drone-only version, rising to £639 with the DJI RC 2 controller and £829 for Fly More and Motion controller bundles.

That positions it aggressively against its closest rival, the Antigravity A1, which currently sells for significantly more.

In a category with only a handful of true 360 drones, DJI’s pricing could prove disruptive, especially if real-world performance matches the spec sheet.

(Image credit: DJI)

Flight performance itself is broadly in line with expectations, but now confirmed.

The drone offers up to 23 minutes of flight time and uses DJI’s O4+ transmission system to deliver a 1080p/60fps live feed with a maximum range of up to 20km.

There is also 42GB of internal storage, which DJI says is enough for around 30 minutes of 8K 360 footage, along with Wi-Fi 6 support for faster file transfers.

Real-world image quality, stitching performance and how intuitive the editing tools feel in practice will ultimately decide how successful this drone becomes. DJI has revealed almost everything.

The DJI Avata 360 is available for pre-order starting today at DJI and at authorised retailers. Shipping begins in April 2026 and will vary by region