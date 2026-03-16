DJI Avata 360 launch heats up the 360º drone race as Antigravity A1 gets its biggest discount yet

The emerging race to dominate the new generation of 360-degree drones appears to be accelerating, as Antigravity has announced the biggest discount yet for its A1 drone just as anticipation builds around DJI’s upcoming Avata 360.

While DJI has not officially revealed the full details of the Avata 360 yet, industry chatter suggests the drone could launch at a noticeably lower price than many expected.

If true, that would immediately put pressure on rivals in what is still a very young category of immersive aerial cameras.

According to the company, the Antigravity A1, widely described as the world’s first all-in-one 8K 360 drone, is currently available with a limited-time discount as part of its spring promotion.

North American customers can receive 20% off all A1 bundles between March 16 and April 16, while European markets, including the UK, are already eligible for a 15% discount.

Save $320 Antigravity A1 Standard Bundle: was $1,599 now $1,279 at antigravity.tech Antigravity A1 Standard Bundle: The sub-250g drone shoots 8K 360° video using dual 1/1.28-inch sensors and flies for up to around 24 minutes per battery. It includes Vision FPV goggles and a motion controller, with obstacle sensing, GPS positioning and automated return-to-home safety features.

The A1 launched in late 2025 with a built-in 360-degree camera capable of capturing immersive aerial footage without an external camera module, a design that set it apart from traditional FPV drones.

That approach places it in direct competition with upcoming products expected from DJI and other imaging companies experimenting with fully integrated 360 drone systems.

If rumours about the Avata 360’s aggressive pricing prove accurate, the segment could quickly shift from niche experiment to genuine battleground.

New features arriving in April

Antigravity is also preparing a major software update for the A1, arriving in April, that adds several new features designed to expand creative control.

The update will introduce voice commands for flight and shooting functions, time-lapse recording for both standard and Sky Path flight modes, and a new “Virtual Cockpit” mode that lets pilots experience flights through a stylised virtual avatar.

Additional visual effects are also coming to the drone’s Sky Path feature, including animated route styles and interactive path markers intended to make automated flight paths more cinematic.

With DJI widely expected to unveil its Avata 360 soon, the coming months could determine which company ends up shaping the future of immersive aerial filming.