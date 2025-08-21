HoverAir's Aqua waterproof drone is even more capable than we thought – and preorders are now live

Just weeks after we first spotted the Aqua on HoverAir's website, the company has now officially revealed the self-flying camera to the public.

We already knew the lightweight drone is waterproof and has a Level 7 wind resistance rating, but looking at the complete feature list, the Aqua is more than just a one-trick pony.

It turns out that the drone not only floats but follows, tracks, and films you across open water, without ever needing manual piloting.

Built for the water, not just waterproof

With its IP67 waterproof rating, neutral buoyancy, and featherweight sub-249g build (no FAA registration needed), the AQUA can take off and land directly on water (inc. saltwater) without sinking.

"This is our most metal-heavy design yet," says MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. "It includes a magnesium alloy heat sink, stainless steel motor housing, and even titanium screws for anti-corrosion."

(Image credit: HoverAir)

Better still, it can flip itself over (!), meaning you can literally throw it on the water however you like, and it would still take off.

Its 12MP camera supports 4K resolution at 100fps for ultra-smooth slow motion, and captures vibrant, stabilised footage thanks to its 1/1.3" CMOS sensor, H-LOG format, and HDR support.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lens itself features self-heating, anti-fog treatment, and a hydrophobic nanocoating, ensuring clarity in splash-heavy environments.

A 2x digital zoom adds flexibility, and footage is stored directly onboard with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal memory.

On the ropes

The drone operates without a traditional controller; instead, you use the new Lighthouse accessory, worn on your wrist, to trigger takeoff, initiate recording, switch modes, or call the drone back via Virtual Tether.

(Image credit: HoverAir)

"The Lighthouse gives you basic controls like takeoff, landing, and recording, but it also enables precise position tracking using what we call Virtual Tether," explains Mr Wang. "Think of it like an invisible leash between the drone and the user."

This "invisible tether" range can be set to 10 or even 20 metres and prevents the drone from drifting off due to wind or waves. Once it goes out of range, it automatically comes back to you.

Performance and control, reimagined

Stabilisation comes via the brand-new SmoothCapture 3.0 system, and with Level 7 wind resistance (up to 33 knots) and a top tracking speed of 55km/h (34mph), the drone can handle gusty coastlines and fast-paced action.

A full charge delivers up to 23 minutes of flight time, impressive for a waterproof drone of this size.

The AQUA ships with more than 15 automated flight modes, including Snorkel Mode (for low-altitude, water-adjacent filming) and Gimbal Mode for locked-off cinematic shots.

You don’t even need your phone. The AQUA features a built-in 1.6” AMOLED display that lets you preview and playback footage directly on the device, ideal when you're off-grid or in the middle of the sea.

Available now for preorders, the HOVERAir AQUA starts at $999 for early backers. It will also be on show at IFA Berlin from September 3–9 (Hall 20, Stand 103), offering a chance to see it fly (and float) in person.