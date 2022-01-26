Top 3 Xbox Series X|S and PS5 first person shooters to look forward to in 2022

The global gaming industry has been on a tear in recent years and the best video games just seem to be getting better and better, no matter whether you have a PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Nintendo Switch.

With Microsoft acquiring Activision, things are going to be getting even more crazy during 2022 and we thought it would be a good idea to run you through some of the first person shooters (FPS) games we're looking forward to playing.

We've limited ourselves to just picking three games so of course there are going to be lots that are missed out, but that's all part of the fun.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Extraction

If you like FPS then chances are you like Tom Clancey's Rainbow Six Siege, which launched way back in 2015. The game focuses on close-quarters combat, often with a time limit, and forces teams to work together towards a shared goal.

Rainbow Six Extraction is no different, except this time aliens have been added into the mix. You get the same intense, multiplayer gameplay with well-designed maps, loads of weapons, and cool new enemies that take things to the next level.

Six Extraction is available on PC, Xbox One X, PS5, and PS4.

(Image credit: GSC )

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Of the games on this list, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (referred to as STALKER from now on) has the longest wait. The release date is planned for December 2022, meaning you have approximately 11 months.

That's not even the worst part: STALKER 2 has been in development since 2010, meaning that some eager fans have been waiting nearly 12 full years for its release.

Either way, we're getting more information on the game and its gameplay and it looks very, very cool. The premise, as far as we can tell, is escaping the immediate aftermath from Chernobyl, in a sort of The Last of Us sense. There's a lot going on and we cannot wait for this game.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

ExoMecha

Okay, we admit it is kinda cheating to include two games from GSC Game World but at the same time, they are two of the most promising FPS games coming in 2022, specifically April 2022.

The game is a free online multiplayer available on Xbox and PC, which is a very exciting prospect. Gameplay takes place on Omecha, a fictional world that gives us strong Halo vibes. You'll need to work as part of a team to eliminate enemies and achieve objectives.

On top of that, there are loads and loads of vehicles and weapons, which make gameplay dynamic and fun. We can't wait.

