This dual-screen gaming handheld could be the ultimate Android powered portable

Quick Summary The Ayaneo Pocket DS has been announced as the world's first dual-screen handheld for Android powered gaming. This packs in dual-screens, Qualcomm processing, advanced analogue controls and fast charging. Pricing starts at $439 with shipping expected from October.

The Ayaneo Pocket DS has been revealed as the world's first dual-screen Android powered gaming handheld, and it's gorgeous.

This gaming handheld is mainly made for retro game emulation and, as the name suggests, is inspired by the Nintendo 3DS. It comes therefore with two screens and a clamshell design. It also packs in some seriously premium specs.

Up top you have a 7-inch 1080p OLED display clocking 165Hz, ideal for main screen gaming. Below that is a 5-inch 1024 x 768 4:3 touchscreen display, better suited to data screens, menus, control systems and the like. Go inside and it gets even more impressive.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Powering this Ayaneo is a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor backed by a plentiful 16GB of RAM, plus 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. All that grunt is backed by a hefty 8,000mAh battery that can be fast-charged back to full rapidly.

The build looks ergonomic and responsive with Linear Hall-effect triggers round the back and TMR joysticks in front. Plus there's a six-axis gyroscope onboard for movement reactiveness, which plenty of games utilise well.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

The only major downside is that this is running the three-year-old Android 13 OS, at launch anyway. That shouldn't really affect its retro gaming prowess though, as most emulators continue to support it (might even run better, to be honest).

The Ayaneo Pocket DS is available for pre-order now via Indeigogo where it starts at $439 for the early bird price on a 12GB + 256GB setup in black. This will jump to a price of $559 at retail.

Go for the 16GB version, with 512GB in black and you'll pay $599 early bird or $619 retail.

For more premium setups, you can pay for 16GB and 1TB $599 early and $719 retail. Or 16GB and 1TB in limited edition grey for $639 early and $759 retail.

Shipping is estimated to begin, for early bird purchases, in October.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)