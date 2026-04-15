Remember Hypercolor from the 90s? Scottish label Lyle & Scott just revived the colour-changing jacket trend

Lyle & Scott has launched a new outerwear piece that uses heat-reactive fabric to change colour depending on temperature.

The Heat Reactive Shell Jacket's design shifts tone as you move between colder outdoor conditions and warmer indoor environments.

The concept isn’t new: heat-sensitive dyes were widely used in the 90s, with the most notable example being the Hypercolor range, which changed colour based on body heat.

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The Scottish label built its reputation on knitwear, polos and understated menswear staples, not boundary-pushing outerwear, making the jacket a step outside its comfort zone.

The lightweight shell jacket is based on one of the brand’s terrace classics, a style originally popular with football fans for its lightweight construction, water resistance and everyday usability.

The updated version keeps that silhouette but introduces a fabric designed to respond to environmental changes in real time.

(Image credit: Lyle & Scott)

While Lyle & Scott remains best known for knitwear and polos, the brand says the new jacket reflects a willingness to explore more technical materials and reinterpret archival designs

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Colour-shifting finishes have long been associated with brands such as Stone Island, which has experimented with reactive fabrics for years.

In fact, the company's latest drop, the Metal Lamina Ripstop Heat Reactive Hooded Jacket (RRP £1,330), features a similar technology.

A lifestyle take on a technical idea

Lyle & Scott’s approach is not only cheaper but also more lifestyle-focused, applying similar ideas to a casual silhouette rather than a performance-led outerwear piece.

One thing to note is that although the tech is eye-catching, unlike many newer outerwear drops, sustainability doesn’t seem to be part of the story here.

(Image credit: Lyle & Scott)

According to the listing, the Heat Reactive Shell Jacket uses no recycled materials.

Also, it isn’t a fully waterproof jacket, so it’s better suited to light showers than proper downpours.

The Heat Reactive Shell Jacket is available now at Lyle & Scott UK, Lyle & Scott EU and Lyle & Scott AU in two colourways: dark sediment/laser beam and dark navy/bubble blue, priced at £200 / €240 / AU$300 (~$271).