Keela Outdoors has teamed up with the National Trust for Scotland for a new collection that blends performance gear with a genuinely meaningful cause.

Called the Where Nature Leads range, the 16-piece drop takes inspiration from some of Scotland’s most recognisable landscapes, from the Highlands' Glencoe and St Kilda archipelago to Ben Lomond peak and Staffa island.

As Sam Fernando, Sales Director at Keela Outdoors, puts it, the collection is about “celebrating the environments that shape our adventures, while helping to protect them for future generations.”

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Every purchase contributes to the National Trust for Scotland’s conservation work, although the exact funding model hasn’t been disclosed.

The collection leans heavily into place-based storytelling, especially in the graphic tees, which reference some of the country's most iconic areas, with each item tied to a specific Trust landmark.

Prices for the T-shirts start at £29.95 (~$40 / €35 / AU$56), making them an accessible entry point into the collection without feeling like pure merch.

More than just T-shirts

Beyond the graphic pieces, Keela has built the Where Nature Leads collection into a proper outdoor lineup.

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There are lightweight packaway waterproof jackets, insect-repellent hiking trousers, gilets and accessories like neck tubes and caps.

(Image credit: Keela Outdoors)

The inclusion of technical items fits right in with Keela's mission to keep you warm and dry in any scenario, from weekend strolls to “completing your latest round of rescue training.”

After all, the company has a well-deserved reputation as a performance-focused brand, especially among UK hikers and outdoor professionals who value durability over hype.

The brand has been developing technical outdoor gear for more than 45 years, with its kit still used by mountain rescue teams and emergency services.

A collection that gives back

The most important aspect of the Where Nature Leads range is, of course, the fact that it supports a good cause.

The National Trust for Scotland looks after some of the country’s most treasured environments, and this collaboration directly supports that work.

Every item sold contributes to the protection of landscapes, wildlife and historic sites across Scotland, which adds a layer of purpose that’s often missing from outdoor drops.

There’s also a clear sustainability angle running through the range, both in messaging and intent.

For a relatively small UK brand, that’s a smart way to stand out, and one that should resonate with people anywhere in the world who care about where their gear comes from and what it supports.

The collection is available now via Keela Outdoors, the National Trust for Scotland shop and selected retail locations.