Saucony goes green with the corn-powered Triumph RFG running shoes

Running shoe companies have been lagging behind outdoor companies for years in terms of setting sustainability goals, producing environmentally-friendly products and creating more circular processes. Global running brand Saucony took a big step in the right direction with the launch of the Triumph RFG (Run For Good) and by announcing their green goals for the next decade.

Saucony's aim is that 90% of its products will contain organic, recycled or renewable materials by 2025, with 100% achieved by 2030, which is less than seven years away. To drive home the message, the brand is set to underline its commitment with the launch of the Triumph RFG, Saucony’s most sustainable shoe to date.

The new shoes bring together plant-based dyes in the upper with a 55% corn-based PWRRUN BIO+ midsole foam to help limit the dependence on plastic. The 80% natural rubber outsole is engineered to offer the same level of performance as a synthetic sole. Saucony Triumph RFG's key features include:

PWRRUN BIO+ cushioning is 55% corn-based

PWRRUN BIO+ sockliner, made to perform with PWRRUN+ sockliner for added comfort

Durable gum rubber outsole is made from 80% natural rubber

Breathable mesh upper made of cotton using plant-based dyes

Soft collar and padded tongue for 360-degree fit and feel

Category: Neutral

Heel-to-toe Offset: 10mm (37mm heel/27mm forefoot)

Weight: Men’s 10.4oz. (295g), Women’s 9.7oz (275g)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials

(Image credit: Saucony)

It's not the first time Saucony has created more environmentally friendly products. Among these projects is Saucony's Spring 2020 apparel line (nearly 100% of styles were made in part with organic, recycled or renewable materials) and the Jazz Court RFG in 2021, crafted using only seven natural materials and zero plastic – it was Saucony's most eco-friendly shoe at the time.

However, this announcement marks the start of a more robust effort to put the performance running company on a fully sustainable route. "Saucony continues to make progress in its sustainability journey, and the Triumph RFG is just one of many Saucony styles to be reimagined with the future of the planet at the forefront," said Brian Moore, senior vice president of global product for Saucony.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Saucony has initiated the RFG Standard. This baseline measurement indicates if a product meets the brand's sustainability goals while continuing to deliver on the performance consumers need. A product that meets those standards, such as the Triumph RFG, earns the RFG Badge.

The Triumph RFG will be available in men's sizes 7-15 and women's sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of £175/ $160 (approx. AU$ 248) from 5 September 2023 at Saucony and select retailers globally.