This Traeger grill has dual-zone cooking and an improved smaller size
Traeger adds a smaller, two-zone grill to its Flatrock griddle line-up
QUICK SUMMARY
Traeger has launched the new Flatrock 2 Zone Grill to its popular griddle line-up.
Priced at $699, the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill is smaller than its predecessor, but still offers impressive cooking features, like dual-zone U-shaped burners.
Traeger has just added a new grill to its popular Flatrock line-up, designed with smaller gardens in mind. The new Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill might be smaller than its predecessor, but it offers powerful heat control and dual-zone cooking to cater to your outdoor parties.
Traeger entered the griddle category in 2023 with its Flatrock 3 Zone grill which was met with much acclaim. Despite its popularity, some customers found it a bit too big so having heard this feedback and building off the success of the Flatrock 3 Zone, Traeger has now launched a new model that offers similar cooking features in an all-new size.
The Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has a more compact and space-saving design, compared to the Flatrock 3 Zone. It’s still a pretty big device, as you’d expect with a barbecue, but it has a smaller form so it can fit easier into smaller spaces, patios and gardens.
Despite its smaller size, the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill still has a great amount of cooking space, which can also be expanded with its folding side shelves and Pop-And-Lock accessory rail. But what’s most impressive about the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill is that it has the same premium performance as the Flatrock 3 Zone.
As the name suggests, instead of three burners, the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has two U-shaped burners that offer consistent heat across the griddle surface. It has a two-zone cooking system that can be used independently or at the same time to cook all your barbecue favourites, including burgers, hotdogs and even fajitas.
The Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has a streamlined gas ignition process which gives the griddle precise and powerful temperatures. The ignition heats up the griddle quickly and eliminates cold spots. The design of the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has been enhanced with an inlay design which ensures edge-to-edge coverage and blocks out the wind, to prevent any flare-ups or unwanted cold air to your hot food.
The new Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill is priced at $699 and is currently only available in the US.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
AirPods Max finally get the great free upgrade Apple promised
Here's how to make sure your headphones are running the right firmware
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
T3's Best of Watches and Wonders 2025 Awards
Here are the winners from Watches and Wonders 2025 Awards, as chosen by T3's watch experts
By Sam Cross Published
-
Smeg debuts its first electric barbecue grill – but you might not get it
Smeg’s 2025 large appliance collection includes barbecues and laundry solutions
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Cuisinart’s new barbecue is a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one – but it’s the price you’ll love
Cuisinart debuts two new grills and they’re incredible value for money
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja announces the FlexFlame – its first-ever propane grill with five cooking functions
Ninja’s latest barbecue is a grill, smoker, griddle, roaster and pizza maker in one
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Kamado Joe supersizes the Konnected Joe with huge 24-inch grilling space
Kamado Joe’s new charcoal barbecue is bigger, better – and more expensive – than ever
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This griddle and air fryer combo is the outdoor appliance I never knew I needed
Blackstone finally arrives in the UK with new Griddle Airfryer Combo
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Traeger’s new Woodridge pellet barbecues have got me excited for grilling season
Traeger debuts three new wood pellet grills
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Weber reinvents wood pellet grilling with its 2025 barbecue launches
I can’t wait to get grilling with Weber’s new barbecue line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Cuisinart Griddler Elite review: restaurant-quality paninis at home
This countertop appliance griddles, presses, grills and sears everything from cheese sandwiches to salmon fillets
By Lizzy Briskin Published