This Traeger grill has dual-zone cooking and an improved smaller size

(Image credit: Traeger)
Traeger has just added a new grill to its popular Flatrock line-up, designed with smaller gardens in mind. The new Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill might be smaller than its predecessor, but it offers powerful heat control and dual-zone cooking to cater to your outdoor parties.

Traeger entered the griddle category in 2023 with its Flatrock 3 Zone grill which was met with much acclaim. Despite its popularity, some customers found it a bit too big so having heard this feedback and building off the success of the Flatrock 3 Zone, Traeger has now launched a new model that offers similar cooking features in an all-new size.

The Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has a more compact and space-saving design, compared to the Flatrock 3 Zone. It’s still a pretty big device, as you’d expect with a barbecue, but it has a smaller form so it can fit easier into smaller spaces, patios and gardens.

Despite its smaller size, the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill still has a great amount of cooking space, which can also be expanded with its folding side shelves and Pop-And-Lock accessory rail. But what’s most impressive about the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill is that it has the same premium performance as the Flatrock 3 Zone.

(Image credit: Traeger)

As the name suggests, instead of three burners, the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has two U-shaped burners that offer consistent heat across the griddle surface. It has a two-zone cooking system that can be used independently or at the same time to cook all your barbecue favourites, including burgers, hotdogs and even fajitas.

The Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has a streamlined gas ignition process which gives the griddle precise and powerful temperatures. The ignition heats up the griddle quickly and eliminates cold spots. The design of the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill has been enhanced with an inlay design which ensures edge-to-edge coverage and blocks out the wind, to prevent any flare-ups or unwanted cold air to your hot food.

The new Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill is priced at $699 and is currently only available in the US.

