Watch out, Weber – Campingaz just debuted the griddle of the year and it’s only £200!
Campingaz’s new griddle has a clever lid for the best cooking performance
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QUICK SUMMARY
Campingaz has launched the Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle, a gas-powered, portable griddle that’s ideal for small outdoor spaces.
Priced at £199.99, the Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle has a multi-functional lid that expertly grills while using minimal oil and containing grease.
Watch out, Weber – Campingaz might have just launched the griddle of the year, and you won’t believe the price. The new Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle is portable, compact and has a versatile lid that keeps grease under control while expertly grilling food without using too much oil.
Griddles are a huge barbecue trend for 2026, mainly due to their versatile, flat-top cooking surface which provides a wide cooking area and a consistent heat. Previously, indoor griddles were the more prominent appliances on the market, but this year, it seems outdoor griddles are on the rise.
The new Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle is no exception, and could be the ideal gas barbecue for those who have smaller outdoor spaces. Its compact size – that measures just 66 x 46 x 21 cm when the lid is open – can easily fit in small gardens, patios and balconies.Article continues below
As a gas-powered griddle, the Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle uses Campingaz’s patented Blue Flame technology to heat up quickly and evenly. It uses gas cartridges and has an electric ignition for quick start-up times. The 1,350cm² surface is made from enamelled cast iron which can cook for up to six people at a time.
The most impressive feature of the Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle is its multi-functional lid. The surface and lid work together to perfectly grill food like vegetables, meat and burgers. When closed, the lid locks in heat which can be used to roast foods low-and-slow and even make cakes.
Aside from retaining heat, the Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle protects the griddle from the elements, and makes it easier to store. It also has a grease draw on the cooking surface which removes excess oil from your food so you can use less oil while barbecuing.
The Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle is available to buy now for £199.99 at select retailers, like Argos, Go Outdoors and Blacks.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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