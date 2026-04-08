Blackstone’s new griddle just fixed the biggest problem I have with barbecues

QUICK SUMMARY Blackstone has launched the Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle with Hood for the 2026 barbecue season. Priced at £359.99, the Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle with Hood can fold down so you can take it with you on-the-go.

It’s all about the griddle – Blackstone has just launched its new Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle with Hood , and it has the coolest design I’ve seen in a while. For portable grilling, the Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle collapses down so you can take it with you on-the-go, thanks to its wheeled design.

Griddles are the biggest barbecue trend for 2026 , mainly due to their versatility and indoor and outdoor use. As more and more people are enjoying cooking outside, griddles have become a popular option as you can cook almost anything on it from breakfast to seafood and beyond.

Many big barbecue manufacturers are introducing their own griddle barbecues this year, and Blackstone is the latest one to join the party. The new Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle is designed for those who like to ‘cook beyond the garden’ and it might have fixed the biggest problem I have with barbecues.

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Now when I say ‘biggest problem’, I’m definitely being dramatic, but here’s my issue. I love barbecuing but due to my barbecue’s size and fuel type, I can’t take it with me when I go on my annual camping trips. This means I end up buying a rubbish disposable barbecue that’s not very eco-friendly and doesn’t make the most delicious food.

(Image credit: Blackstone)

But that’s where the new Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle comes into play. Similar to the Weber Traveler , the Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle is a portable griddle that has a collapsible Flexfold leg system that allows it to completely break down so you can take it with you on your next outdoor adventure.

With its ‘Roll & Go’ design, the Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle almost looks like a suitcase when it’s all folded up, and can be wheeled around using its main handle which also doubles as a side shelf. To keep the griddle in top condition, the integrated hood protects the surface during travel and also locks in heat while cooking.

Speaking of cooking, the Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle has dual heat zones that can be used together or independently to make mains and sides at the same time. Each side can cook at different temperatures, and both deliver even heat distribution for fast and consistent cooking.

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