Canada Goose's latest collection makes me want to dress like a waste collector

Outdoor wear trends seem to be returning to their roots in recent years, with companies moving away from prioritising fashion over functionality. Renowned outdoor brand Canada Goose's latest collection is a testament to this.

Built on the legendary Canada Goose Snow Mantra, "the warmest coat on Earth," and six years in the making, the Sea Mantra is said to be the "ultimate product for wet weather," from harsh seas to torrential downpours.

As such, the collection, which includes two pieces, the Sea Mantra Parka and Bib Overall, is fully functional and features details only appreciated by those who work in unforgiving environments: think commercial fishermen and arctic supply ship crews.

Canada Goose claims both the Sea Mantra Parka and Bib Overall were tested on high seas and offer warmth and complete waterproof protection.

The parka is seam-sealed and features an adjustable hood, waterproof zippers, 360° marine-grade reflectivity, six exterior pockets, and Velcro waist cinch adjustments.

The bib overall is "engineered with precision and performance for industrial and commercial work" in the harshest climates. It is windproof, waterproof, and seam-sealed, and it sports a lower-cut bib, adjustable shoulder straps, and Velcro adjustments at the waist and hem.

(Image credit: Canada Goose)

Other features, like the 360° marine-grade reflectivity, lend an aura of Waste Management Operative-chic to the Sea Mantra collection in the nicest possible way.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Both the Sea Mantra Parka and Bib Overall styles were intentionally crafted with recycled materials and lightweight construction for increased mobility," the brand says. "The making of a Mantra is a promise of functionality, longevity, and complete environmental coverage."

The Sea Mantra Collection is available now at Canada Goose US and Canada Goose UK. The prices are steep, as expected from the brand, with the parka selling for $2,795/ £2,450 and the bib overall for $2,250/ £1,975. AU price and availability TBC.