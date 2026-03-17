Bellisimo! This special new Doxa is a watch dedicated to Italy

QUICK SUMMARY Doxa has teamed up with Italy's Gioielleria Grande to make a limited-edition of its Sub 200 diving watch. Sporting a new gradient dial and an etching of the Colosseum on the case back, the watch is limited to just 50 pieces and only available through Gioielleria Grande.

Swiss watchmaker Doxa has added a very special model to its Sub 200 collection, celebrating Italy and limited to just 50 pieces.

Called the Doxa Sub 200 Grande Roma, the watch was developed in collaboration with Roman partner Gioielleria Grande. Setting it apart from the rest of the Sub 200 family is its gradient dial and a case back engraved with an image of the Colosseum.

Just 50 individually-numbered examples will be made, and all are available exclusively at Gioielleria Grande boutiques and from the Italian retailer’s website.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Doxa)

Aside from the dial and case back engraving, the watch is very similar to the rest of the Doxa Sub 200 family. It’s a stainless steel dive watch with a 42 mm case, water resistance to 200 metres, and a domed, scratch-resistant and anti-reflective glass box-style sapphire crystal. This helps give the watch a vintage aesthetic, which is enhanced in this case by the soft grey hues of the gradient dial.

Michele Grande from Gioielleria Grande Roma said: “This collaboration with Doxa reflects Grande’s ambition to partner with iconic brands whose heritage, precision, and authenticity deeply resonate with our own values. The stylised Colosseum, along with the tone of the dial and the special packaging, forms the common thread of our limited-edition collaborations.”

Being a dive watch, the Sub 200 has a rotating unidirectional bezel, and a distinctive red tip on the second hand. There’s a guarded, screw-down crown and date window at the three o’clock position, and the watch is supplied on a “beads-of-rice” style stainless steel bracelet with folding clasp and diving extension. An additional light brown textile NATO strap is also included in the box.

Inside, the watch is driven by the Sellita Swiss automatic mechanical movement, with approximately 38 hours of power reserve. Priced at €1,590 (approx. £1,375 / US$1,825 / AU$2,590) the limited-edition watch is available now.