The Mercedes CLA has almost everything I want from an electric car

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is the first of the company’s new electric line-up. It’s based on a brand-new electric platform, the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA), and yet it now follows the existing combustion car model names rather than the EQ prefix.

The CLA is a four-door coupé that sits in the A-class bracket, the entry-level of the Mercedes lineup, which also includes the standard A-class hatchback and the GLA compact SUV. While this is not the first A-class to be electrified – there is still an EQA SUV model – this saloon model marks a distinct change from the premium focus of its electric models.

From the outside, it’s a great-looking car; curvy, sleek, with some modern additions, such as the fancy grill. This grill is made up of tiny three-pointed stars, and lights up to form various patterns when the car is locked and unlocked. There’s also a full LED strip that runs across the bonnet, joining the two headlights, which also feature a three-pointed star design to the daytime running LEDs.

It’s a combination of classic Mercedes styling with a touch of that modern EQ feel, and it works really well. The previous EQ cars were a little too rounded and lost some of that Mercedes charm, but it’s perfectly balanced here.

Inside the car

Inside, the design is just as impressive. The cabin is dominated by a 14-inch central touchscreen and another large display behind the steering wheel. There’s even an option to add a passenger display, which gives the CLA dash a full Superscreen display, like in the new GLC and GLB models.

There isn’t currently a head-up display option for the UK spec of the CLA (though there is in some countries). It’s something I really miss in cars now, almost as much as a heated steering wheel, which this car also lacked. Perhaps this will come with the arrival of the CLA 350 4Matic in 2026.

It’s not just the size or number of these screens, though. The CLA runs the brand new MB.OS, the next generation of Mercedes operating system, which includes a fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system, MB.Drive for driving automation and parking, and MB.Charge for access to the Mercedes charging network.

The MBUX integrates both Microsoft and Google artificial intelligence systems. It includes a new virtual assistant that is designed to recognise your emotions and respond appropriately, and uses the star logo as its avatar on screen. Navigation is now based on Google Maps, offering a more familiar experience and bringing in live traffic and charging information.

While you can still link your phone and allow Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to take over the display, the need isn’t there, as you have a larger map display and most of the functions you need without them. One thing that seems to have disappeared from this generation of MBUX, however, is the direct Apple Music login. Of course, you can still get your Apple Music through your connected iPhone, but this was a handy addition for those with a car-based data connection.

I was keen to try out the new virtual assistant, and so tried a number of commands through my drives. In terms of understanding, the virtual assistant had no problems, and I didn’t need to reword my requests in the way I’ve had to with other cars. However, the voice still feels very robotic and lacks the natural language that you’re starting to see from Amazon and Will.i.am ’s FYI Radio – which remains one of the best out there for real voices.

Likewise with the mapping, this was so much better than most OEM navigation systems, both in look and usability, but still seems a way behind a phone mirror of Google Maps or Apple Maps. My route switched back without warning, despite having chosen an alternative route, and both turning and exit instructions were confusing. This was especially the case when using the virtual display window, which places augmented arrows over a live view on the screen. I love this function on a head-up display, but not on the screen.

Driving experience

Being a smaller four-door coupé, the CLA electric is pretty fun to drive. While it lacks air suspension or adaptive damping, it rides really nicely, with enough stiffness to avoid any kind of wallow without rattling around like a gokart. It has a nippy acceleration of 6.7 seconds (0-62mph) and up to 272hp. It’s not as fast or powerful as some other electric coupés but it feels pretty rapid when you put your foot down.

For a coupé, the view through the back window isn’t bad, though the wing mirrors are exceptionally small. This has obviously been done for aerodynamic reasons, but it does limit your vision a little.

Powered by a new generation 85kW battery, the range of the CLA is nothing short of impressive. It offers up to 484 miles on a single charge, which puts it among the longest range EVs on the market. Even in winter conditions, I still managed to get around 350 miles of range from the model I was testing.

It’s also extremely fast to charge, thanks to the 800v system offering a maximum of 320kW charging. That’s a 10-80% charge in just 22 mins. I was amazed to return to the car after around 30 minutes at a standard service station fast charger to see that the 45% charge was up to 98%. Early models were not compatible with older 400v fast chargers, however, that issue is being resolved.

The MB.Drive system offers level 2 autonomous driving assistance, providing braking, acceleration and lane centring (including lane changing). Unlike the Ford BlueDrive system, you do need to keep your hands on the wheel, though. This system is very proficient, keeping the car well placed on the road with little input from the driver. Only occasionally do the sensors get a little skittish when it thinks it spots a danger. At night, the internal sensors also seemed to think my hands came off the wheel, as it obviously couldn’t see them.

Mercedes offers level 2++ autonomous driving options, allowing hands off the wheel, in Germany and some US states. While the CLA is set up for this, it’s not available in the UK due to regulations. I hope a change will come to this soon, so we can appreciate what this MB.Drive system can really do.

Should I buy the Mercedes-Benz CLA?

With this brand new approach to electric cars, I was hoping it would answer all my wishes for the perfect electric car. On the whole, the Mercedes CLA is better than the EQ models before it, but it’s still not perfect. From the OS to the driving assistance, it feels like there is still some way to go before we get that slick AI experience and autonomous driving machine.

I am, however, excited to see what this reinvention could mean for the E-class and the S-class, both of which are expected to get a similar treatment over the next couple of years. Hopefully on these higher-end models we will see further improvements that allow the electric models to shine in the same ways as their orignal petrol versions once did.

In the smaller – and more affordable – saloon market, the CLA is without doubt one of the best electric cars in its class. Personally though, I would hold out for the 350 4Matic this year, which I think will be even better, especially in the estate version.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA electric starts from £45,615 in the UK, €55,859 in Europe and $47,250 in the USA.