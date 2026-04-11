Xiaomi takes on SwitchBot with a smart curtain opener that's quieter than ever

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has unveiled its new Mijia Smart Curtain 3 Pro, a new smart curtain opener launched via crowdfunding that lets users control their curtains remotely. Expected to retail for around CNY 999 (roughly £100 or $140) after the campaign, it’s currently unclear whether the device will launch outside of China.

Xiaomi has launched a new smart curtain opener via crowdfunding, designed to let you open and close your curtains remotely in different ways. The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain 3 Pro succeeds the previous Smart Curtain 2, but this new model comes with dual brushless DC motors that are said to run much more quietly whilst supporting curtains weighing up to 60kg.

Not many brands have ventured into smart curtain openers just yet, with one of the most notable competitors being the SwitchBot Curtain 3. That said, we’re starting to see more brands enter this space, especially as curtain automation is a smart home upgrade that can slot quite easily into an existing ecosystem.

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain 3 Pro is expected to retail for CNY 999 (around £100 or $140) once the crowdfunding campaign ends. At the moment, it’s unclear whether the device will launch outside of China.

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(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The curtain opener can be controlled through Xiaomi’s app, voice commands, a schedule or a remote control. There’s also a smart wake-up mode that gradually opens your curtains around your chosen wake-up time, whilsr the left and right curtains can be controlled independently.

Within the Xiaomi app, users can set custom open and closed points for each curtain and adjust the opening speed between 10% and 100%. The system runs on a two-layer track with rubber-coated wheels to reduce vibrations, and the device itself is designed to be discreet enough to hide easily.

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