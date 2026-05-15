SwitchBot launches world's first smart deadbolt lock with 3D facial recognition technology

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched its new Lock Vision Series, introducing what it claims are the world’s first smart deadbolt locks with built-in 3D facial recognition technology. Available in standard and Pro models, the new locks combine fast facial unlocking with alternative methods including fingerprint scanning, palm vein recognition and app control, whilst also offering up to 12 months of battery life and simple DIY installation.

Announced today, SwitchBot has launched its new SwitchBot Lock Vision Series, consisting of the SwitchBot Lock Vision and SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro. The new models are labelled as the world’s first smart deadbolt locks to feature advanced 3D structured-light facial recognition technology.

Whilst we’ve seen facial recognition arrive on smart locks before – including last year’s SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo – SwitchBot says these are the first deadbolt-style smart locks to use the technology in this way.

For now, the range is launching exclusively in the US, priced at $299.99 for the Lock Vision Pro and $169.99 for the standard Lock Vision. Both are available through Amazon and SwitchBot’s online store.

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(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The facial recognition system is inspired by the same type of technology used in flagship smartphones, projecting over 20,000 infrared points to create highly detailed 3D facial maps with millimetre-level accuracy. It’s also designed to work reliably even if you’re wearing glasses, hats or makeup – something cheaper facial recognition systems often struggle with.

If facial recognition isn’t really your thing, both locks support a huge range of alternative unlocking methods too. Alongside app control and physical keys, users can unlock via NFC cards, passwords, voice assistants, smartwatches and auto-unlock geo-fencing features. The locks also support contactless palm vein recognition and semiconductor fingerprint unlocking, with the palm vein system specifically designed to work even if your hands are wet or dirty.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The Lock Vision Series also uses SwitchBot’s DualPower and DualBackup systems, combining a built-in 10,000mAh rechargeable battery with a CR123A backup battery. SwitchBot claims this delivers up to 12 months of use per charge, whilst the backup battery can still provide around 500 emergency unlocks if needed. There’s also a USB-C emergency power port if the lock ever fully runs out of charge.

Finally, the locks are IP65-rated for water and dust resistance and are designed to fit most existing deadbolt setups. SwitchBot says installation should take around 15 minutes using nothing more than a screwdriver.